Mets sign infielder Nick Madrigal

The New York Mets have signed infielder Nick Madrigal of Sacramento, California according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Friday. The terms of the deal are for one year and $1.35 million. There appears to be an opportunity for $500,000 in bonuses.

Who has Madrigal played for in the past?

Madrigal is joining his third Major League Baseball team. He has previously played two seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 2020 to 2021, and the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs since 2022.

2024 MLB Statistics

Madrigal batted .221 with zero home runs and 10 runs batted in. During 51 games, 94 plate appearances, and 86 at bats, Madrigal scored five runs and had 19 hits, three doubles, one stolen base, four walks, 22 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .280, and a slugging percentage of .256. The stolen base came in a 12-2 Cubs win over the Colorado Rockies on April 2, and the sacrifice bunt came in a 6-3 Cubs win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28.

Also in the Cubs’s win over the Rockies on April 2, Madrigal had a season high three runs batted in. He recorded his three RBIs on a single and a double. The single scored first baseman Garrett Cooper of Torrance, California, and the double scored shortstop Dansby Swanson of Kennesaw, Georgia and left fielder Ian Happ of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Madrigal also had a season high three hits against the Atlanta Braves on May 15 in a 7-1 Cubs win. All three of Madrigal’s hits were singles.

Season Ending Injury

Madrigal was sent down to the minor leagues following the Cubs’s 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 1. In his first game with the Iowa Cubs, Madrigal was hit a pitch and broke his hand. As a result, he would not play the rest of the season.

Versatility

Madrigal has played multiple infield positions. He has played 170 games at second base and 108 games at third base over the last five seasons.