Mets trade outfielder Alexander Canario to Pirates

The New York Mets have traded outfielder Alexander Canario of Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. In return, the Mets are receiving cash.

Who has Canario played for before?

Canario has played the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He was traded in the offseason from the Cubs to the Mets for cash considerations on February 24. Canario did not make the Mets roster, as he was designated for assignment on March 27.

Initially, Canario signed as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants on July 2, 2016. He never played for San Francisco, and was traded from the Giants to the Cubs in the deal that involved four-time All-Star Kris Bryant.

Canario’s 2024 MLB Season

Canario batted .280 with one home run and two runs batted in with the Cubs during the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. In 15 games, 25 at bats and 28 plate appearances, he scored four runs, and had seven hits, one double, one stolen base, two walks, 11 total bases, was hit by one pitch, and had an on base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .440.

The home run and stolen base came in Cubs’ wins. The home run was in a 5-3 Cubs win over the Miami Marlins on April 20. The stolen base was in a 3-1 Cubs win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 25.

This was Canario’s second home run of his Major League Baseball career. The first was a grand slam and came in a 14-1 Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 19, 2023.

How have the Mets and Pirates done so far?

The Pirates got a split in their first two games of the season against the Marlins, but have since lost their last three games, and are 1-4. The Mets lost two of three games in Houston, but rebounded nicely on Monday with a dominant 10-4 win over Miami.