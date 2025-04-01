MLB News and Rumors

Mets trade outfielder Alexander Canario to Pirates

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alexander Canario

The New York Mets have traded outfielder Alexander Canario of Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. In return, the Mets are receiving cash.

Who has Canario played for before?

Canario has played the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He was traded in the offseason from the Cubs to the Mets for cash considerations on February 24. Canario did not make the Mets roster, as he was designated for assignment on March 27.

Initially, Canario signed as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants on July 2, 2016. He never played for San Francisco, and was traded from the Giants to the Cubs in the deal that involved four-time All-Star Kris Bryant.

Canario’s 2024 MLB Season

Canario batted .280 with one home run and two runs batted in with the Cubs during the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. In 15 games, 25 at bats and 28 plate appearances, he scored four runs, and had seven hits, one double, one stolen base, two walks, 11 total bases, was hit by one pitch, and had an on base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .440.

The home run and stolen base came in Cubs’ wins. The home run was in a 5-3 Cubs win over the Miami Marlins on April 20. The stolen base was in a 3-1 Cubs win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 25.

This was Canario’s second home run of his Major League Baseball career. The first was a grand slam and came in a 14-1 Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 19, 2023.

How have the Mets and Pirates done so far?

The Pirates got a split in their first two games of the season against the Marlins, but have since lost their last three games, and are 1-4. The Mets lost two of three games in Houston, but rebounded nicely on Monday with a dominant 10-4 win over Miami.

Topics  
Mets MLB News and Rumors Pirates
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Alexander Canario

Mets trade outfielder Alexander Canario to Pirates

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24441041_168396541_lowres-2
Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees set franchise record for most home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 30 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25783245_168396541_lowres-2
Miami Marlins record their first ever opening day walkoff hit
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 28 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Mickey Moniak
Rockies sign outfielder Mickey Moniak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 27 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24301018_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to have Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 26 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24034332_168396541_lowres-2
Mark Canha makes Royals after trade with Brewers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2025
More News
Arrow to top