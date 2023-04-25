The Vidanta Vallarta Golf Club in Vallarta, Mexico is all set to host the 2023 Mexico Open, which tees off on Thursday, April 27.

The tournament boasts a full field and Masters champion Jon Rahm is the overwhelming favorite, with odds of +280 to clinch the title. With such short odds, it really feels like Rahm vs the field.

Rahm won the tournament last year but he didn’t exactly dominate the field, finishing with a score of -17 and edging out three runners-up by a single stroke. Among those runners-up was Tony Finau, who is the second-favorite to win this year’s tournament with odds of +750.

The only other Top 20 golfer in the field is Wyndham Clark, who has +1800 odds to win, followed by Gary Woodland at +2200. Rahm set the 72-hole record in last year’s tournament, while Finau set an 18-hole record in the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open with a score of 63.

While the field may not be as star-studded as in recent weeks, the course still provides an interesting challenge with four driveable Par 5s and a gettable Par 4 at No. 7. Last year the course really favored the big hitters, like Cam Champ who was right in it last year until a rough 4th round kept him out of contention.

Check out the complete list of opening odds for the 2023 Mexico Open below, which is set to begin on Thursday, April 27:

2023 Mexico Open Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +280 −140 −275 Tony Finau +750 +180 −110 Wyndham Clark +1800 +400 +200 Gary Woodland +2200 +500 +250 Patrick Rodgers +2500 +550 +275 Nicolai Hojgaard +2500 +600 +280 Maverick McNealy +3500 +700 +330 Byeong Hun An +3500 +700 +330 Alex Noren +3500 +800 +360 Taylor Pendrith +4000 +850 +360 Stephan Jaeger +4500 +900 +400 Beau Hossler +4500 +900 +400 Andrew Putnam +4500 +900 +400 Emiliano Grillo +5000 +1000 +450 Ben Martin +5000 +1100 +450 Alex Smalley +5000 +1000 +450 Aaron Rai +5000 +1000 +450 Robby Shelton +5500 +1100 +500 Garrick Higgo +5500 +1100 +500 Brandon Wu +5500 +1100 +500 Will Gordon +6000 +1200 +550 S.H. Kim +6000 +1200 +550 Harry Hall +6500 +1200 +550 Matt Wallace +7000 +1400 +600 Mark Hubbard +7000 +1400 +600 Lee Hodges +7000 +1400 +600 Chez Reavie +7000 +1400 +600 Patton Kizzire +7500 +1400 +650 Luke List +7500 +1400 +650 David Lipsky +7500 +1400 +600 Nate Lashley +8000 +1600 +700 MJ Daffue +8000 +1600 +700 Joseph Bramlett +8000 +1600 +700 Lanto Griffin +9000 +1600 +750 Francesco Molinari +9000 +1800 +750 Eric Cole +9000 +1800 +750 Dylan Wu +9000 +1800 +750 Vincent Norrman +10000 +1800 +800 Kevin Streelman +10000 +1800 +800 Akshay Bhatia +10000 +1800 +800 Peter Malnati +11000 +2200 +900 Michael Kim +11000 +2000 +850 Jimmy Walker +11000 +2200 +900 Harry Higgs +11000 +2200 +900 Erik Van Rooyen +11000 +2000 +900 Doug Ghim +11000 +2000 +850 Charley Hoffman +11000 +2200 +900 Cameron Champ +11000 +2200 +900 Austin Eckroat +11000 +2200 +900 Andrew Novak +11000 +2200 +900 Scott Piercy +13000 +2200 +900 Ryan Gerard +13000 +2500 +1100 Matti Schmid +13000 +2500 +1100 Carl Yuan +13000 +2500 +1000 Austin Smotherman +13000 +2500 +1000 Augusto Nunez +13000 +2500 +1000 Adam Long +13000 +2500 +1000 Aaron Baddeley +13000 +2200 +900 Sean O’Hair +15000 +2800 +1100 Matthias Schwab +15000 +2800 +1100 Martin Trainer +15000 +2800 +1100 Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1100 Kevin Chappell +15000 +2800 +1100 Henrik Norlander +15000 +3000 +1200 Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2800 +1200 Cameron Percy +15000 +3000 +1100 Ben Taylor +15000 +3000 +1200 Tano Goya +18000 +3500 +1200 S.Y. Noh +18000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Tway +18000 +3500 +1400 Hank Lebioda +18000 +3500 +1200 Callum Tarren +18000 +3500 +1400 Brent Grant +18000 +3500 +1400 Brandon Matthews +18000 +3500 +1200 Zecheng Dou +20000 +3500 +1400 Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +3500 +1400 Nico Echavarria +20000 +3500 +1400 Tyson Alexander +25000 +4500 +1800 Ryan Armour +25000 +4000 +1600 Martin Laird +25000 +4000 +1400 Doc Redman +25000 +4000 +1400 Chris Stroud +25000 +4000 +1600 Carson Young +25000 +4000 +1600 Brice Garnett +25000 +4500 +1600 Austin Cook +25000 +4500 +1600 Ryan Moore +30000 +4500 +1800 Paul Haley II +30000 +5000 +1800 Kevin Roy +30000 +5000 +1800 Jonathan Byrd +30000 +4500 +1800 James Hahn +30000 +5500 +2000 Harrison Endycott +30000 +5500 +2000 Cody Gribble +30000 +5000 +1800 Alejandro Tosti +30000 +5500 +2200 Trevor Werbylo +35000 +6000 +2200 William McGirt +40000 +7500 +2500 Trevor Cone +40000 +7000 +2500 Sung Kang +40000 +7000 +2500 Scott Harrington +40000 +7000 +2500 Scott Brown +40000 +7000 +2500 Nick Watney +40000 +8000 +3000 Michael Gligic +40000 +8000 +2800 Kyle Westmoreland +40000 +8000 +2800 Grayson Murray +40000 +7500 +2800 Fabian Gomez +40000 +7000 +2500 Brian Stuard +40000 +7500 +2500 Bill Haas +40000 +7000 +2500 Alvaro Ortiz +40000 +8000 +3000 Cristobal Del Solar +40000 +8000 +3000 Wesley Bryan +50000 +9000 +3500 Richy Werenski +50000 +8000 +3000 Kelly Kraft +50000 +8000 +3000 Camilo Villegas +50000 +9000 +3500 Sebastian Vazquez +60000 +11000 +3500 Ricky Barnes +60000 +10000 +3500 Max McGreevy +60000 +11000 +3500 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez +60000 +10000 +3500 Jonas Blixt +60000 +10000 +3500 J.B. Holmes +60000 +11000 +4000 Greg Chalmers +60000 +11000 +3500 Jose Toledo +60000 +10000 +3500 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +80000 +13000 +4500 Kyle Stanley +80000 +13000 +4000 Kyle Reifers +80000 +13000 +4500 Geoff Ogilvy +80000 +13000 +4000 D.J. Trahan +80000 +15000 +4500 Arjun Atwal +80000 +15000 +5000 Zach Bauchou +100000 +25000 +7000 Derek Ernst +100000 +25000 +7000 D.A. Points +100000 +20000 +6500 Ben Crane +100000 +20000 +6500 Raul Pereda +100000 +20000 +6000 George McNeill +150000 +30000 +8000 Derek Lamely +150000 +30000 +8000 Omar Morales +150000 +25000 +7500 Ted Potter Jr. +150000 +30000 +8000 Roberto Lebrija +200000 +35000 +10000 Jose Cristobal Islas +250000 +40000 +13000 Brian Davis +250000 +40000 +20000 Boo Weekley 250000 +40000 +18000 Kevin Stadler 500000 +50000 +30000 Steve Jurgensen 500000 +50000 +35000 Richard Johnson 500000 +40000 +25000

2023 Mexico Open Best Bets

Rahm is such a big favorite this week as the defending champ, that a bet on him to win just feels like a Rahm vs the field bet that you can typically make heading into a Saturday or Sunday of a tournament. +280 to win a golf tournament before it starts is just such short odds. That coupled with the fact that Rahm is the returning champ and has been super busy after his Masters win a few weeks ago, I don’t see much value in taking him to win. If you do want to take Rahm, maybe wait until Friday or Saturday to see if he falls back a bit, and take longer odds on him making a run, something he is obviously capable of.

Tony Finau Top 5 (+180)

The first number that jumped out to me was Tony Finau at + money for a Top 5 finish. With this field, I wasn’t sure we’d get + money on that, but +180 looks very appealing. Finau fired off an absurd final round 63 at Vidanta last year to finish just one back of the Champion Rahm for the tournament. I’ll probably also pull the trigger on Finau +750 to raise the trophy on Sunday, but I’m absolutely playing Finau Top 5.

The Pick: Tony Finau Top 5 +180

Grayson Murray Top 20 (+1600)

Perhaps you’ve never heard of Grayson Murray, but he was excellent last year at the Mexico Open finishing T-11 with three rounds of 67 or better. The 29-year old is playing solid golf right now, too. He’s made two of the last three cuts including a T-15 at the Puerto Rico Open and a 33 last week at the Zurich. He won the 2017 Barbosol Open. It’s hard to ignore how well he played here last year. We may add him to a “make the cut” parlay, but we love the value on this Top 20 finish.

The Pick: Grayson Murray Top 20 +1600

Gary Woodland To Win (+2200)

Woodland wasn’t amazing at last year’s Mexico Open but he was solid. He finished T-24 with round of 67,72,69,67. But the four time PGA Tour winner has be very competitive as of late with Top-30 finishes in three of his last five tournaments and two top-10 finishes on the 2023 season. The reality is that this course suits Woodland extremely well. It’s just going to come down to the putter. If he can roll it a bit and get some putts to fall, he’s going to be right it in on the weekend.

The Pick: Gary Woodland Top Win +2200

Patrick Rodgers To Win (+2500)

Another sleeper that was fantastic in the 2022 edition of the Mexico Open is Patrick Rodgers. The 30-year old Stanford grad is having his best season on tour yet with three Top 10 finishes including a T3 at the Bermuda Championship and a solo 5 this month at the Valero Texas Open. Rodgers shot two rounds of 66 last year here at Vidanta and was primed to be right in it but struggled a bit down the stretch with a final round 70. Still, he showed he can really score at this course built for long drivers. We love the value on him to finish top 10 (+275) and to win.

The Pick: Patrick Rodgers Top Win +2500