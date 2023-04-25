Featured

Mexico Open 2023: Opening Odds, Betting Tips, & Sleepers

Colin Lynch
The Vidanta Vallarta Golf Club in Vallarta, Mexico is all set to host the 2023 Mexico Open, which tees off on Thursday, April 27.

The tournament boasts a full field and Masters champion Jon Rahm is the overwhelming favorite, with odds of +280 to clinch the title. With such short odds, it really feels like Rahm vs the field.

Rahm won the tournament last year but he didn’t exactly dominate the field, finishing with a score of -17 and edging out three runners-up by a single stroke. Among those runners-up was Tony Finau, who is the second-favorite to win this year’s tournament with odds of +750.

The only other Top 20 golfer in the field is Wyndham Clark, who has +1800 odds to win, followed by Gary Woodland at +2200. Rahm set the 72-hole record in last year’s tournament, while Finau set an 18-hole record in the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open with a score of 63.

While the field may not be as star-studded as in recent weeks, the course still provides an interesting challenge with four driveable Par 5s and a gettable Par 4 at No. 7. Last year the course really favored the big hitters, like Cam Champ who was right in it last year until a rough 4th round kept him out of contention.

Check out the complete list of opening odds for the 2023 Mexico Open below, which is set to begin on Thursday, April 27:

2023 Mexico Open Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +280 −140 −275
Tony Finau +750 +180 −110
Wyndham Clark +1800 +400 +200
Gary Woodland +2200 +500 +250
Patrick Rodgers +2500 +550 +275
Nicolai Hojgaard +2500 +600 +280
Maverick McNealy +3500 +700 +330
Byeong Hun An +3500 +700 +330
Alex Noren +3500 +800 +360
Taylor Pendrith +4000 +850 +360
Stephan Jaeger +4500 +900 +400
Beau Hossler +4500 +900 +400
Andrew Putnam +4500 +900 +400
Emiliano Grillo +5000 +1000 +450
Ben Martin +5000 +1100 +450
Alex Smalley +5000 +1000 +450
Aaron Rai +5000 +1000 +450
Robby Shelton +5500 +1100 +500
Garrick Higgo +5500 +1100 +500
Brandon Wu +5500 +1100 +500
Will Gordon +6000 +1200 +550
S.H. Kim +6000 +1200 +550
Harry Hall +6500 +1200 +550
Matt Wallace +7000 +1400 +600
Mark Hubbard +7000 +1400 +600
Lee Hodges +7000 +1400 +600
Chez Reavie +7000 +1400 +600
Patton Kizzire +7500 +1400 +650
Luke List +7500 +1400 +650
David Lipsky +7500 +1400 +600
Nate Lashley +8000 +1600 +700
MJ Daffue +8000 +1600 +700
Joseph Bramlett +8000 +1600 +700
Lanto Griffin +9000 +1600 +750
Francesco Molinari +9000 +1800 +750
Eric Cole +9000 +1800 +750
Dylan Wu +9000 +1800 +750
Vincent Norrman +10000 +1800 +800
Kevin Streelman +10000 +1800 +800
Akshay Bhatia +10000 +1800 +800
Peter Malnati +11000 +2200 +900
Michael Kim +11000 +2000 +850
Jimmy Walker +11000 +2200 +900
Harry Higgs +11000 +2200 +900
Erik Van Rooyen +11000 +2000 +900
Doug Ghim +11000 +2000 +850
Charley Hoffman +11000 +2200 +900
Cameron Champ +11000 +2200 +900
Austin Eckroat +11000 +2200 +900
Andrew Novak +11000 +2200 +900
Scott Piercy +13000 +2200 +900
Ryan Gerard +13000 +2500 +1100
Matti Schmid +13000 +2500 +1100
Carl Yuan +13000 +2500 +1000
Austin Smotherman +13000 +2500 +1000
Augusto Nunez +13000 +2500 +1000
Adam Long +13000 +2500 +1000
Aaron Baddeley +13000 +2200 +900
Sean O’Hair +15000 +2800 +1100
Matthias Schwab +15000 +2800 +1100
Martin Trainer +15000 +2800 +1100
Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1100
Kevin Chappell +15000 +2800 +1100
Henrik Norlander +15000 +3000 +1200
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2800 +1200
Cameron Percy +15000 +3000 +1100
Ben Taylor +15000 +3000 +1200
Tano Goya +18000 +3500 +1200
S.Y. Noh +18000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Tway +18000 +3500 +1400
Hank Lebioda +18000 +3500 +1200
Callum Tarren +18000 +3500 +1400
Brent Grant +18000 +3500 +1400
Brandon Matthews +18000 +3500 +1200
Zecheng Dou +20000 +3500 +1400
Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +3500 +1400
Nico Echavarria +20000 +3500 +1400
Tyson Alexander +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryan Armour +25000 +4000 +1600
Martin Laird +25000 +4000 +1400
Doc Redman +25000 +4000 +1400
Chris Stroud +25000 +4000 +1600
Carson Young +25000 +4000 +1600
Brice Garnett +25000 +4500 +1600
Austin Cook +25000 +4500 +1600
Ryan Moore +30000 +4500 +1800
Paul Haley II +30000 +5000 +1800
Kevin Roy +30000 +5000 +1800
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +4500 +1800
James Hahn +30000 +5500 +2000
Harrison Endycott +30000 +5500 +2000
Cody Gribble +30000 +5000 +1800
Alejandro Tosti +30000 +5500 +2200
Trevor Werbylo +35000 +6000 +2200
William McGirt +40000 +7500 +2500
Trevor Cone +40000 +7000 +2500
Sung Kang +40000 +7000 +2500
Scott Harrington +40000 +7000 +2500
Scott Brown +40000 +7000 +2500
Nick Watney +40000 +8000 +3000
Michael Gligic +40000 +8000 +2800
Kyle Westmoreland +40000 +8000 +2800
Grayson Murray +40000 +7500 +2800
Fabian Gomez +40000 +7000 +2500
Brian Stuard +40000 +7500 +2500
Bill Haas +40000 +7000 +2500
Alvaro Ortiz +40000 +8000 +3000
Cristobal Del Solar +40000 +8000 +3000
Wesley Bryan +50000 +9000 +3500
Richy Werenski +50000 +8000 +3000
Kelly Kraft +50000 +8000 +3000
Camilo Villegas +50000 +9000 +3500
Sebastian Vazquez +60000 +11000 +3500
Ricky Barnes +60000 +10000 +3500
Max McGreevy +60000 +11000 +3500
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez +60000 +10000 +3500
Jonas Blixt +60000 +10000 +3500
J.B. Holmes +60000 +11000 +4000
Greg Chalmers +60000 +11000 +3500
Jose Toledo +60000 +10000 +3500
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +80000 +13000 +4500
Kyle Stanley +80000 +13000 +4000
Kyle Reifers +80000 +13000 +4500
Geoff Ogilvy +80000 +13000 +4000
D.J. Trahan +80000 +15000 +4500
Arjun Atwal +80000 +15000 +5000
Zach Bauchou +100000 +25000 +7000
Derek Ernst +100000 +25000 +7000
D.A. Points +100000 +20000 +6500
Ben Crane +100000 +20000 +6500
Raul Pereda +100000 +20000 +6000
George McNeill +150000 +30000 +8000
Derek Lamely +150000 +30000 +8000
Omar Morales +150000 +25000 +7500
Ted Potter Jr. +150000 +30000 +8000
Roberto Lebrija +200000 +35000 +10000
Jose Cristobal Islas +250000 +40000 +13000
Brian Davis +250000 +40000 +20000
Boo Weekley 250000 +40000 +18000
Kevin Stadler 500000 +50000 +30000
Steve Jurgensen 500000 +50000 +35000
Richard Johnson 500000 +40000 +25000

 

2023 Mexico Open Best Bets

Rahm is such a big favorite this week as the defending champ, that a bet on him to win just feels like a Rahm vs the field bet that you can typically make heading into a Saturday or Sunday of a tournament. +280 to win a golf tournament before it starts is just such short odds. That coupled with the fact that Rahm is the returning champ and has been super busy after his Masters win a few weeks ago, I don’t see much value in taking him to win. If you do want to take Rahm, maybe wait until Friday or Saturday to see if he falls back a bit, and take longer odds on him making a run, something he is obviously capable of.

Tony Finau Top 5 (+180)

The first number that jumped out to me was Tony Finau at + money for a Top 5 finish. With this field, I wasn’t sure we’d get + money on that, but +180 looks very appealing. Finau fired off an absurd final round 63 at Vidanta last year to finish just one back of the Champion Rahm for the tournament. I’ll probably also pull the trigger on Finau +750 to raise the trophy on Sunday, but I’m absolutely playing Finau Top 5.

The Pick: Tony Finau Top 5 +180

Bet on Finau Top 5 (+180)  at BetOnline

 

Grayson Murray Top 20 (+1600)

Perhaps you’ve never heard of Grayson Murray, but he was excellent last year at the Mexico Open finishing T-11 with three rounds of 67 or better. The 29-year old is playing solid golf right now, too. He’s made two of the last three cuts including a T-15 at the Puerto Rico Open and a 33 last week at the Zurich. He won the 2017 Barbosol Open. It’s hard to ignore how well he played here last year. We may add him to a “make the cut” parlay, but we love the value on this Top 20 finish.

The Pick: Grayson Murray Top 20 +1600

Bet on Murray Top 20 (+1600)  at BetOnline

Gary Woodland To Win (+2200)

Woodland wasn’t amazing at last year’s Mexico Open but he was solid. He finished T-24 with round of 67,72,69,67. But the four time PGA Tour winner has be very competitive as of late with Top-30 finishes in three of his last five tournaments and two top-10 finishes on the 2023 season. The reality is that this course suits Woodland extremely well. It’s just going to come down to the putter. If he can roll it a bit and get some putts to fall, he’s going to be right it in on the weekend.

The Pick: Gary Woodland Top Win +2200

Bet on Woodland To Win (+2200)  at BetOnline

Patrick Rodgers To Win (+2500)

Another sleeper that was fantastic in the 2022 edition of the Mexico Open is Patrick Rodgers. The 30-year old Stanford grad is having his best season on tour yet with three Top 10 finishes including a T3 at the Bermuda Championship and a solo 5 this month at the Valero Texas Open. Rodgers shot two rounds of 66 last year here at Vidanta and was primed to be right in it but struggled a bit down the stretch with a final round 70. Still, he showed he can really score at this course built for long drivers. We love the value on him to finish top 10 (+275) and to win.

The Pick: Patrick Rodgers Top Win +2500

Bet on Rodgers To Win (+2500)  at BetOnline

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Golf News and Rumors Golf Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

