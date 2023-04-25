Golf News and Rumors

Mexico Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour is set to head to Vidanta Golf Course on Thursday for the 2023 Mexico Open. Find the 2023 Mexico Open odds, predictions, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After an exciting finish at the Zurich Classic which saw Nick Hardy and Davis Riley taking home the tournament, the PGA Tour moves on to Vidanta Golf Course for the 2023 Mexico Open.

While the Mexico Open is not an elevated event, the world’s best golfer Jon Rahm is heading to Vidanta Golf Course in hopes of defending his title.

This is only the second season that the Mexico Open has been recognized as an official event on the Tour.

With just a $7.7 million purse on the line, several of the world’s top golfers have elected to skip the tournament. Still, the Mexico Open field highlighted by world No. 1 golfer Rahm (+275), who enters as the odds-on favorite to win the event. Meanwhile, Tony Finau (+800), Wyndham Clark (+1800), and Gary Woodland (+2800) round out the top contenders in Mexico this week.

Scroll down below for Mexico Open 2023 odds, predictions and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the Mexico Open 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Mexico Open 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday April 27, 2023
  • 🏆 Mexico Open 2022 Winner: Jon Rahm
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Mexico Open Purse: $7,700,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Vidanta Golf Course | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  • 🎲 Mexico Open Odds: Jon Rahm +275 | Tony Finau +800 | Wyndham Clark +1800 | Gary Woodland (+2800)

Mexico Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Mexico Open 2023

The PGA Tour returns to Puerto Vallarta for the 2023 Mexico Open. The Greg Norman-designed course features Paspalum greens and measures at 7,456 yards around the Ameca Rivers. With generous fairways, bombers like Rahm, Finau and Clark are favorites in the field.

After winning his first career green jacket, Rahm is in Mexico with hopes of defending his 2022 title. He opens at +275 odds, the shortest odds on the PGA Tour this year. Tony Finau comes in with the second shortest odds at +800. In his last 12 starts, he has 12 consecutive top 31-finishes.

Meanwhile Wyndham Clark is fresh off a third palace finish at the Zurich Classic with partner Beau Hossler. Clark comes in at +1800 odds. The top five is rounded off by former champion Gary Woodland (+2800) and Maverick McNealy (+3000).

Check out the complete Mexico Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Mexico Open Odds Play
Jon Rahm +275 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +800 BetOnline logo
Wyndham Clark +1800 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +2800 BetOnline logo
Maverick McNealy +3000 BetOnline logo
Nicolai Hojgaard +3000 BetOnline logo
Alex Noren +3300 BetOnline logo
Patrick Rodgers +3300 BetOnline logo
Byeong-Hun An +4000 BetOnline logo
Beau Hossler +4000 BetOnline logo
Stephan Jaeger +4500 BetOnline logo
Alex Smalley +4500 BetOnline logo
Andrew Putnam +4500 BetOnline logo
Emiliano Grillo +4500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Pendrith +4500 BetOnline logo
Ben Martin +5000 BetOnline logo
Will Gordon +5500 BetOnline logo
Robby Shelton +5500 BetOnline logo
Aaron Rai +5500 BetOnline logo
SH Kim +5500 BetOnline logo
Garrick Higgo +5500 BetOnline logo
Brandon Wu +6000 BetOnline logo
Matt Wallace +6600 BetOnline logo

Mexico Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions, picks, and best bets for the 2023 Mexico Open.

 

Wyndham Clark (+1800)

Despite having some of the shortest odds in the field, Clark has been knocking on the door of his first win for a while now. He nearly achieved it last weekend at the Zurich Classic when he partnered up with Beau Hossler before finishing third. This season, Clark has made 14 straight cuts and sat inside the top-40 in every event but one.

In his last 36 rounds, he’s second in shots gained on approach, third in Shots Gained: Total and Tee-to-Green. He’s also fifth in ball striking, 20th around the green and 28th off-the-tee.

After a successful weekend at TPC Louisiana, Clark is the player to watch this weekend.

Bet on Wyndham Clark (+1800)

Gary Woodland (+2800)

While Woodland has been playing some really sound golf, he often finds a way to blunder and keep him out of contention. He has a well rounded game but in every start, but mistakes around the green have kept him from having top notch results.

There’s been a few times this year, like at the Players and RBC Heritage, where he’s gained seven-plus strokes but lost it around the green. He’s lost more than five shots this year with his putter on three separate occasions.

However, his ball striking is strong. With a long but forgiving course at Vidanta against a weaker field, he should be able to keep up with Rahm and put himself in position for success.

Bet on Gary Woodland (+2800)

Patrick Rodgers (+3300)

Patrick Rodgers almost found his way into the winner’s circle at the Valero Texas Open. He was a leader heading into Sunday but dropped down to fifth place in Texas. He followed his performance up with a T-20 at RBC Heritage, two weeks later.

In his last eight rounds, he tops the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green, second in ball striking and fourth in total strokes gained. He also comes back to Mexico with confidence after finishing in the top 10 in the tournament last year.

Bet on Patrick Rodgers (+3300)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
