Mexico Open 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 5.5%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.386M

The PGA Tour ends off the month with another easy event with a stop at Vidanta Golf Course for the 2023 Mexico Open. The Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 5.5 percent in 2023. Find out more about the Mexico Open purse and winner’s share below.

After a strong start to April with the Masters and RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour will host its second consecutive non-elevated event to finish off the month.

With a smaller purse on the line this week, the 2023 Mexico Open field is relatively thin aside from 2022 defending champion and world No.1 golfer Jon Rahm, who enters as the odds-on favorite to repeat as champion.

In 2023, the Mexico Open purse is valued at $7.7 million and the first-place winner will take home a cool $1,386,000.

Scroll down for a breakdown of the Mexico Open 2023 purse and payouts.

The Mexico Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

In 2022, the Mexico Open officially became recognized as an official PGA Tour event.

In its first year on the Tour, the Mexico Open offered a $7.3 million purse. This year the prize money has increased by $400,000 to a total of $7.7 million.

The tournament is also known as Aiberto Mexicano de Golf, the national open golf tournament of Mexico. The Mexico Open has actually been played since 1944 and has been sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour and Nationwide Tour.

Now, the Mexico Open is officially recognized by the PGA Tour, which means the winner is awarded 500 FedEx Cup points.

This year, the first-place winner is set to take home $1.386 million, an increase of 5.5 percent since last year. Each of the top five finishers will earn at least $300,000 while the final player to make the cut will make $16,555.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Position Payout
1 $1,386,000
2 $839,300
3 $531,300
4 $377,300
5 $315,700
6 $279,125
7 $259,875
8 $240,625
9 $225,225
10 $209,825
11 $194,425
12 $179,025
13 $163,625
14 $148,225
15 $140,525
16 $132,825
17 $125,125
18 $117,425
19 $109,725
20 $102,025
21 $94,325
22 $86,625
23 $80,465
24 $74,305
25 $68,145
26 $61,985
27 $59,675
28 $57,365
29 $55,055
30 $52,745
31 $50,435
32 $48,125
33 $45,815
34 $43,890
35 $41,965
36 $40,040
37 $38,115
38 $36,575
39 $35,035
40 $33,495
41 $31,955
42 $30,415
43 $28,875
44 $27,335
45 $25,795
46 $24,255
47 $22,715
48 $21,483
49 $20,405
50 $19,789
51 $19,327
52 $18,865
53 $18,557
54 $18,249
55 $18,095
56 $17,941
57 $17,787
58 $17,633
59 $17,479
60 $17,325
61 $17,171
62 $17,017
63 $16,863
64 $16,709
65 $16,555

2023 Mexico Open Purse Increases 5.5% Percent Compared to 2022

Before becoming an official event, players never received FedEx Cup points at the Mexico Open, so many of the world’s top golfers have opted to skip this tournament.

Last year, Rahm won the event and took home the winner’s share ($1.314M) of the $7.3 million purse. In 2023, the purse has gone up 5.5% to a total of $ 7.7 million and the winner’s share has increased proportionately to $1,386,000.

Check out the table below to view the Mexico Open purses since it became an official PGA Tour event.

Year Winner Purse Winner’s Share
2023 TBD $7.7 Million 1,386,000
2022 Jon Rahm $7.3 Million 1,314,000

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
