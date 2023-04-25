The PGA Tour ends off the month with another easy event with a stop at Vidanta Golf Course for the 2023 Mexico Open. The Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 5.5 percent in 2023. Find out more about the Mexico Open purse and winner’s share below.
After a strong start to April with the Masters and RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour will host its second consecutive non-elevated event to finish off the month.
With a smaller purse on the line this week, the 2023 Mexico Open field is relatively thin aside from 2022 defending champion and world No.1 golfer Jon Rahm, who enters as the odds-on favorite to repeat as champion.
In 2023, the Mexico Open purse is valued at $7.7 million and the first-place winner will take home a cool $1,386,000.
The Mexico Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
In 2022, the Mexico Open officially became recognized as an official PGA Tour event.
In its first year on the Tour, the Mexico Open offered a $7.3 million purse. This year the prize money has increased by $400,000 to a total of $7.7 million.
The tournament is also known as Aiberto Mexicano de Golf, the national open golf tournament of Mexico. The Mexico Open has actually been played since 1944 and has been sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour and Nationwide Tour.
Now, the Mexico Open is officially recognized by the PGA Tour, which means the winner is awarded 500 FedEx Cup points.
This year, the first-place winner is set to take home $1.386 million, an increase of 5.5 percent since last year. Each of the top five finishers will earn at least $300,000 while the final player to make the cut will make $16,555.
|Position
|Payout
|1
|$1,386,000
|2
|$839,300
|3
|$531,300
|4
|$377,300
|5
|$315,700
|6
|$279,125
|7
|$259,875
|8
|$240,625
|9
|$225,225
|10
|$209,825
|11
|$194,425
|12
|$179,025
|13
|$163,625
|14
|$148,225
|15
|$140,525
|16
|$132,825
|17
|$125,125
|18
|$117,425
|19
|$109,725
|20
|$102,025
|21
|$94,325
|22
|$86,625
|23
|$80,465
|24
|$74,305
|25
|$68,145
|26
|$61,985
|27
|$59,675
|28
|$57,365
|29
|$55,055
|30
|$52,745
|31
|$50,435
|32
|$48,125
|33
|$45,815
|34
|$43,890
|35
|$41,965
|36
|$40,040
|37
|$38,115
|38
|$36,575
|39
|$35,035
|40
|$33,495
|41
|$31,955
|42
|$30,415
|43
|$28,875
|44
|$27,335
|45
|$25,795
|46
|$24,255
|47
|$22,715
|48
|$21,483
|49
|$20,405
|50
|$19,789
|51
|$19,327
|52
|$18,865
|53
|$18,557
|54
|$18,249
|55
|$18,095
|56
|$17,941
|57
|$17,787
|58
|$17,633
|59
|$17,479
|60
|$17,325
|61
|$17,171
|62
|$17,017
|63
|$16,863
|64
|$16,709
|65
|$16,555
2023 Mexico Open Purse Increases 5.5% Percent Compared to 2022
Before becoming an official event, players never received FedEx Cup points at the Mexico Open, so many of the world’s top golfers have opted to skip this tournament.
Last year, Rahm won the event and took home the winner’s share ($1.314M) of the $7.3 million purse. In 2023, the purse has gone up 5.5% to a total of $ 7.7 million and the winner’s share has increased proportionately to $1,386,000.
Check out the table below to view the Mexico Open purses since it became an official PGA Tour event.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
|Winner’s Share
|2023
|TBD
|$7.7 Million
|1,386,000
|2022
|Jon Rahm
|$7.3 Million
|1,314,000
