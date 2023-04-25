The PGA Tour ends off the month with another easy event with a stop at Vidanta Golf Course for the 2023 Mexico Open. The Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 5.5 percent in 2023. Find out more about the Mexico Open purse and winner’s share below.

After a strong start to April with the Masters and RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour will host its second consecutive non-elevated event to finish off the month.

With a smaller purse on the line this week, the 2023 Mexico Open field is relatively thin aside from 2022 defending champion and world No.1 golfer Jon Rahm, who enters as the odds-on favorite to repeat as champion.

In 2023, the Mexico Open purse is valued at $7.7 million and the first-place winner will take home a cool $1,386,000.

The Mexico Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

In 2022, the Mexico Open officially became recognized as an official PGA Tour event.

In its first year on the Tour, the Mexico Open offered a $7.3 million purse. This year the prize money has increased by $400,000 to a total of $7.7 million.

The tournament is also known as Aiberto Mexicano de Golf, the national open golf tournament of Mexico. The Mexico Open has actually been played since 1944 and has been sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour and Nationwide Tour.

Now, the Mexico Open is officially recognized by the PGA Tour, which means the winner is awarded 500 FedEx Cup points.

This year, the first-place winner is set to take home $1.386 million, an increase of 5.5 percent since last year. Each of the top five finishers will earn at least $300,000 while the final player to make the cut will make $16,555.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Position Payout 1 $1,386,000 2 $839,300 3 $531,300 4 $377,300 5 $315,700 6 $279,125 7 $259,875 8 $240,625 9 $225,225 10 $209,825 11 $194,425 12 $179,025 13 $163,625 14 $148,225 15 $140,525 16 $132,825 17 $125,125 18 $117,425 19 $109,725 20 $102,025 21 $94,325 22 $86,625 23 $80,465 24 $74,305 25 $68,145 26 $61,985 27 $59,675 28 $57,365 29 $55,055 30 $52,745 31 $50,435 32 $48,125 33 $45,815 34 $43,890 35 $41,965 36 $40,040 37 $38,115 38 $36,575 39 $35,035 40 $33,495 41 $31,955 42 $30,415 43 $28,875 44 $27,335 45 $25,795 46 $24,255 47 $22,715 48 $21,483 49 $20,405 50 $19,789 51 $19,327 52 $18,865 53 $18,557 54 $18,249 55 $18,095 56 $17,941 57 $17,787 58 $17,633 59 $17,479 60 $17,325 61 $17,171 62 $17,017 63 $16,863 64 $16,709 65 $16,555

2023 Mexico Open Purse Increases 5.5% Percent Compared to 2022

Before becoming an official event, players never received FedEx Cup points at the Mexico Open, so many of the world’s top golfers have opted to skip this tournament.

Last year, Rahm won the event and took home the winner’s share ($1.314M) of the $7.3 million purse. In 2023, the purse has gone up 5.5% to a total of $ 7.7 million and the winner’s share has increased proportionately to $1,386,000.

Check out the table below to view the Mexico Open purses since it became an official PGA Tour event.

Year Winner Purse Winner’s Share 2023 TBD $7.7 Million 1,386,000 2022 Jon Rahm $7.3 Million 1,314,000

