Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour will tee off at Vidanta Vallarta for the 2024 Mexico Open. Find the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After an exciting finish at the Genesis Invitational, the field will be heading to Mexico this weekend. While many of the biggest stars are off this weekend, the field has a lot of potential with Tony Finau leading the way as the favorite.

Finau opens with +800 odds, followed by Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600), Emiliano Grillo (+2500), Stephan Jaeger (+2500), and Keith Mitchell (+2500).

Below, we’ll go over the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

How to Watch the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024
  • 🏆 Mexico Open at Vidanta 2023 Winner: Tony Finau
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Mexico Open at Vidanta Purse: $8,100,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course:Vidanta Vallarta | Vallarta, Mexico
  • 🎲 Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds: Tony Finau +800 | Nicolai Hojgaard +1600 | Emiliano Grillo +2500 | Stephan Jaeger +2500 | Keith Mitchell +2500

The Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds

For the third year in a row, the Mexico Open will be recognized as an official event on the Tour. The Mexico Open marks the eighth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season. All of the past seven winners have been priced at +8000 or higher, making this tournament a favorite for golf bettors.

Tony Finau is the defending champion and will look to stop the streak of longshot winners on the Tour this season. He opens with +800 odds and is the overwhelming favorite in a relatively weak field. The top five contenders round out with Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600), Emiliano Grillo (+2500), Stephan Jaeger (+2500), and Keith Mitchell (+2500).

Check out the complete Mexico Open at Vidanta Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds
Tony Finau +800
Nicolai Hojgaard +1600
Emiliano Grillo +2500
Stephan Jaeger +2500
Keith Mitchell +2000
Thomas Detry +2800
Taylor Pendrith +2800
Thorbjorn Olesen +3300
Patrick Rodgers +3500
Erik Van Rooyen +3500
Davis Thompson +3500
Jake Knapp +4500
Ryan Fox +4500
Ryo Hisatsune +4500
Brandon Wu +5000
Aaron Rai +5000
Doug Ghim +5500
Cameron Champ +5500
Mackenzie Hughes +5500
Maverick McNealy +5500
Mark Hubbard +6000
S.H. Kim +6000
Vincent Norman +6000
Alejandro Tosti +7000
Michael Kim +6500
Jhonattan Vegas +6500
Sam Stevens +6500
Justin Suh +7000
Austin Eckroat +7000
Alex Smalley +7500
Nate Lasley +8000

Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Picks and Predictions

Every PGA Tour event this season has been won by a golfer with at least 100-1 odds. That means golf bettors have been cashing out huge bets to start off the year. Will the streak of underdog winners continue at the Mexico Open?

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, including a +2500 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Tony Finau (+800)

No one in the field has beaten Tony Finau at Vidanta Vallarta. He comes off a top 20 finish at the Genesis Invitational and heads to a very familiar event. Finau’s best finish this season is a T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks ago at Torrey Pines and he should be able to build on that performance at one of his favorite courses.

Finau won the event last year and finished second in 2022. As a result, he’s the overwhelming favorite in that department to have a shot this weekend.

Bet on Collin Morikawa (+1100)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600)

Nicolai Hojgaard’s best performance this year is a second-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. He’s been playing well with his most recent win coming in November at the DP World Tour Championship.

He finished T39 last weekend at the Genesis and has played well at the Mexico Open. He finished T33 last year and gained strokes on approach consistently. With Hojgaard in top form, the Danish golfer is a good bet this weekend in Mexico.

Bet on Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600)

Stephan Jaeger (+2500)

Stephan Jaeger’s game fits really well on the course at Vidanta. He’s a strong ball striker with the ability to gain distance off the tee. Jaeger was a podium finisher at the Farmers Insurance Open and returns to the Tour with a couple of weeks off, which means he should be well-rested for a deep run.

He’s finished in the top-20 at Vidanta twice in his career and is a strong pick this weekend in Mexico.

Bet on Stephan Jaeger (+2500)
