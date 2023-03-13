Mexico stuns USA at 2023 World Baseball Classic

The United States team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic was expected to be sensational frankly. Their offense is jammed packed with power that would leave any opposition exceptionally nervous and downright frightened.

However. the Mexicans obviously did not get the memo. On Sunday night in Phoenix, Mexico outslugged the United States 11-5 to even their overall record to one win and one loss. The Mexican stars were Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena and Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses. Arozarena hit two doubles and Meneses hit two home runs. Another Mexican slugger, Rowdy Tellez of the Milwaukee Brewers also had a three-hit game as he had three singles. The United States did not look dominant whatsoever on Saturday night in their 6-2 win over Great Britain, and now are on the brink of facing elimination.

Why were the Americans weak on Sunday?

The answer came down to their pitching. Three Americans pitchers were lit up by the Mexican batters and were extremely ineffective. They were San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer and Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard. Martinez surrendered five hits, one walk and three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Singer gave up four hits, one walk, and four earned runs in two innings. Bard gave up four hits, four earned runs and one walk in only two thirds of an inning.

Previous time USA got hammered

This is not the first time the United States lost at the World Baseball Classic in a blowout fashion. They got steamrolled by Puerto Rico by a score of 11-1 on March 14, 2009. In fact the Americans were mercied after seven innings at Miami’s Dolphin Stadium.

What is next for USA?

Even if the United States beats Canada and Colombia in their two final games, there is no guarantee they advance to the quarterfinals. Their six-run loss was not a favourable scoreline for them, and the fact that Colombia has already beaten Mexico, puts added pressure for the Americans to succeed.