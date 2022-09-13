Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Baltimore when the Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens in this NFC South matchup.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens, Predictions and Best Bets

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Pick 1: Baltimore -3 points

The Dolphins benefitted from three New England turnovers while Baltimore was able to do what it wanted against New York, and we expect Baltimore to cover the three points on Sunday.

The Ravens are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game. Ravens are also 9-3 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Baltimore -3 points.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Pick 2: Miami Dolphins FH TT under 9.5 points

The Miami offense sputtered last week, and we expect them to have even more difficulties scoring the football against a better Ravens defense.

The under is 4-0 in Ravens last 4 games following a straight-up win, and the under is 6-0 in Ravens last 6 games as a favorite.

Our tip is to play the Dolphins under 9.5 points FH TT in this Sunday NFL contest.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Pick 3: Baltimore under 44.5 points

The defenses are going to take center stage in this contest.

The under is 8-2 in Dolphins last 10 games following a straight-up win and 8-3 in Dolphins last 11 games overall.

Under is 6-2 in Ravens last 8 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game and 19-7 in Ravens last 26 games after allowing less than 15 points in their previous game.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Odds