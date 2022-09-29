Miami Fan leaks Dolphins plays after sneaking into practice

The Miami Dolphins final practice session before their week 4 game against the Bengals has been leaked, after a fan snuck into practice and leaked videos of players training.

One fan was able to gain access to the Nippert Stadium where the Dolphins were running through practice plays ahead of their enticing matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Thursday night football.

The plays in question interestingly featured star Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa who was named as questionable ahead of the clash on Thursday after picking up a knock against the Bills in week 3.

Video’s of the Miami side training quickly went viral on Twitter, with many fans expressing their concerns at how easily the important plays had been able to access.

Tua, Tyreek & the Miami Dolphins seen practicing in Nippert Stadium ahead of their matchup with the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/lCgoIiZJde — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) September 28, 2022

The concern from Miami fans comes as the practice was the final session before their team’s clash with the Bengals, meaning that they will have practiced their most important and best plays in the videos which gives the opposition a clear advantage.

It has not yet been discovered how the fan was able to gain access to the stadium to record the training, however the NFL has come under heavy scrutiny following the breach and will no doubt take some form of action in the coming days.

