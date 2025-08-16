Miami Heat Trade Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets

Haywood Highsmith is headed to Brooklyn. The Heat have reportedly traded the forward along with a 2032 second round pick in a salary dumping move. Miami will receive a protected 2026 second round pick. Highsmith is on an expiring $5.6 million contract that Brooklyn will absorb into their cap space. Meanwhile, the move allows Miami to get out of the luxury tax. They were $1.4 million over the luxury tax line before the trade. With all of this in mind, this is a low-risk trade for both organizations that could potentially benefit them in the long run.

Miami Heat Send Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 Second Round Pick to Brooklyn Nets to Get Under The Tax Line

Could Haywood Highsmith Unlock His Potential on a Rebuilding Nets Team?

While Highsmith has not quite left a major imprint on the league yet, he could have more opportunities with the Brooklyn Nets. Last season, the six-foot-seven forward averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 total rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.6 minutes played per contest. Furthermore, Highsmith tallied a solid three-point shooting percentage of 38.2 percent.

Going into his sixth NBA season, he certainly has a lot to prove. With a rebuilding Brooklyn squad though, there will be plenty of chances for Haywood Highsmith to show his worth and potentially have a career season from an individual standpoint. The Nets know they could trade him at one point if things do not work out, but also know he is on a team-friendly deal. As a result, Highsmith could elevate his level of play and give the Nets a bargain short-term. However, time is running out for Haywood Highsmith before he is labeled an NBA bust.

Miami’s Current Direction

The Miami Heat are preparing for a major rebuilding phase. After trading Jimmy Butler last season, many NBA peers figured this would be the next direction of the storied organization. Sure, Olympic Gold Medalist, Bam Adebayo, is still on the roster and Tyler Herro is an NBA All-Star. Miami also added Norman Powell this offseason who is coming off a career year. However, there are still many questions regarding this current roster. Many peers expect Miami to be a Play-In Team at best next year. Without a true alpha star like Jimmy Butler leading the way, the Heat’s future is cloudy. With them trading away Haywood Highsmith, it could be a harbinger of more moves to come. Moves that will truly shift the Miami Heat organization into a different era.