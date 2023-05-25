The Eastern Conference Finals travels back to Boston for Game 5 as the Celtics look to keep their season alive against the Miami Heat. The Heat lead the series 3-1. Game 5 is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Below, you’ll find odds for the Game 5 matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, as well as expert picks and predictions.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Odds

“We don’t give a sh*t… This is a great opportunity. Our guys love these kind of challenges.” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t bothered by the doubters despite holding a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics 🔥 (via @Local10Sports)pic.twitter.com/yx5n8O3PP0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 25, 2023

After the Heat jumped out to a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Boston Celtics finally got one to go when they defeated Miami 116-99.

Jayson Tatum played like a first-team All-NBA player, scoring 33 points, including 4-9 from behind the arc. Every Celtics starter scored double-digits, including Jaylen Brown (17 points), Derrick White (16 points), Marcus Smart (11 points), and Al Horford (12 points).

Now, the Celtics return home for Game 5. However, the TD Garden has been unkind to Boston the last few seasons. Since 2020-2021, the Celtics are 11-10 in home playoff games, including 4-5 this season.

Despite their struggles, the oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Celtics as an 8.5 favorite, believing Boston will force a Game 6 and head back to Miami this weekend.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Expert Picks and Predictions

Despite the loss in Game 4, all the pressure remains on the Celtics. Time and time again, the Heat have found a way to right the ship these playoffs when faced with challenges.

Heat +8.5

Before Game 4, the Heat had lost three games during this postseason. Miami went on to win the next game on all three occasions.

The Heat will head into Game 5 without starting point guard Gabe Vincent, who is out with an ankle sprain. Vincent suffered the injury late in Game 4.

However, the Heat still have the best player in the series, Jimmy Butler. So far, “Playoff Jimmy” has averaged 29.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 14 postseason games.

The real advantage the Heat possess is their head coach Erik Jon Spoelstra, who has been significantly better at managing rotations and adjustments than first-year Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics should come out firing in the first half, but as long as the Heat stay within striking distance, they have the experience to win a close game. Miami trailed by nine at halftime of Game 1 and by 12 in the fourth quarter of Game 2. The Heat went on to win both games. 8.5 points is way too much for an inconsistent Boston team.

