Miami were one of the most talked about teams in college football last week. After failing to take a knee to end the game against Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes fumbled and lost the game thanks to the inexplicable coaching error. Mario Cristobal will be keen to atone for that defeat as they travel to Chapel to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 7. Here, we look at the betting odds and offer our picks and predictions for the big ACC game.



Miami Hurricanes (25) @ North Carolina Tar Heels (12)

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Saturday, October 14th, 2023

7:30 PM ET

ABC

UNC -4 -107 / O/U 57

Miami vs. UNC Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Miami

+4 -113 +150 Over 57 -110 UNC

-4 -107 -170 Under 57 -110

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Miami Offense vs. North Carolina Defense

Miami Offense North Carolina Defense 39.0 Points Per Game 19.0 505.8 Yards Per Game 334.6 5.7 Yards Per Rush 3.7 9.8 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.5 1.0 Sacks Per Game 2.6

North Carolina Offense vs. Miami Defense

UNC Offense

Miami Defense 36.6 Points Per Game 14.6 500.0 Yards Per Game 268.4 4.2 Yards Per Rush 2.3 9.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.5 2.2 Sacks Per Game 2.2

Miami vs. UNC Best Bets & Predictions

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal will be keen to bounce back from the embarrassing defeat to Georgia Tech where he chose not to take a knee to end the game. However, he has a tough task on hand as the North Carolina Tar Heels have opened up the season with a 5-0 record.

UNC QB Drake Maye is among the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy and will be looking to bolster his resume this weekend. But this looks it will be a tough assignment for the Heels against a fired up Hurricanes team.

This Miami D gives up just 2.3 yards per carry, so it will be on Maye’s arm to win the game. Unfortunately, at least for Heels fans, the matchups for the receivers are not great. Outside receivers, Tez Walker and Kobe Paysour draw really tough matchups. The fear is that regardless of how good Drake Maye is, his receivers will struggle to get open. He can fit the ball into small gaps and he might need to on Saturday.

On the other side of the ball, it looks like Miami’s individual matchups are much better. Jacolby George and Xavier Restrepo should have the edge against the secondary here. Tyler Van Dyke is having a good season, and that should continue here.

Miami could go in to Chapel Hill and walk out with a victory to propel them up the rankings this week. At odds of +150 to win the game, we will be siding with them in this top-25 ACC battle. Our best bet and prediction here is Miami to win the game outright, and that can be backed on the moneyline at +150 with BetOnline.

