College Football Picks

Miami vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
4 min read
Miami vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

On Saturday, the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Miami vs Texas A&M Week 3 matchup are below.

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Predictions and Best Bets

Best College Football Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 1: Texas A&M to Cover

First off, the Aggies are aiming to bounce back from their 17-14 loss against Appalachian State. In that low-scoring defensive battle, Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King passed for 97 yards and completed 65% of his passes. Running back Devon Achane also rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries and scored one touchdown.

Bettors are hoping the Aggies will hang on to beat the Hurricanes this Saturday. Miami is 1-6 SU in its last seven matchups versus SEC opponents.

The Aggies have covered the spread in their past five contests against ACC teams as well. For one more interesting betting trend, the team is 7-0 SU in its previous seven Week 3 games. Other betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet On Texas A&M -5 at Bovada

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 2: No scoreless quarters

Next, one of the interesting game props for the Miami vs Texas A&M matchup pertains to scoring. In Week 1, when the Hurricanes thrashed Bethune-Cookman 70-13, they scored at least 14 points each quarter. Of course, they put up 28 points in the second quarter alone.

In Miami’s 30-7 win over Southern Miss in Week 2, the Hurricanes scored at least one field goal per quarter. Meanwhile, Texas A&M shut out Sam Houston State 31-0 in the first week of the season. Although the Aggies were held scoreless in the first and fourth quarters versus Appalachian State last week, it was just one game.

Bet on no scoreless quarters -251 at Bovada

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 3: Point total will go over 44.5

Furthermore, according to Bovada oddsmakers, the point total in this Week 3 contest is set at 44.5. The total has gone over in six of Miami’s past seven games played during Week 3.

However, the total has gone under in four of the Aggies’ last six contests. And when playing as favorites, the total has gone under in nine of the team’s previous 13 games.

The betting trends can vary from week to week. While the Hurricanes are seeking to remain undefeated, the Aggies are looking to recover from last Saturday’s loss. Gamblers are predicting multiple touchdown scores by both contenders.

Pertaining to the injury report, Miami has three players listed as probable: LS Mason Napper, DL Akheem Mesidor, and OL Zion Nelson.

As for the Aggies, the team has two players listed as questionable: DL Max Wright and OL Bryce Foster. Place your bet below for the Miami vs Texas A&M matchup. More betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet on point total going over 44.5 at Bovada

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Miami Hurricanes +170 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football
Texas A&M Aggies -200 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

Author image James Foglio  •  9h
College Football Picks
Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 13 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Louisiana State
Claim $1000 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 13 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
Free College Football Best Bet Including $750 Betting Promo To Stake On It
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 13 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama
Claim $750 College Football Free Bet | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 13 2022
College Football Picks
stanford cheerleader
Week 2 College Football | Stanford Cardinals Defense a Match For Caleb Williams’ USC Trojans? | Stanford v USC Preview & Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 9 2022
College Football Picks
RATTLER
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson and Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler to Battle it out | South Carolina Gamecocks v Arkansas Razorbacks Preview and Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 9 2022
More News
Arrow to top