Miami vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

On Saturday, the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Miami vs Texas A&M Week 3 matchup are below.

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Predictions and Best Bets

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 1: Texas A&M to Cover

First off, the Aggies are aiming to bounce back from their 17-14 loss against Appalachian State. In that low-scoring defensive battle, Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King passed for 97 yards and completed 65% of his passes. Running back Devon Achane also rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries and scored one touchdown.

Bettors are hoping the Aggies will hang on to beat the Hurricanes this Saturday. Miami is 1-6 SU in its last seven matchups versus SEC opponents.

The Aggies have covered the spread in their past five contests against ACC teams as well. For one more interesting betting trend, the team is 7-0 SU in its previous seven Week 3 games. Other betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 2: No scoreless quarters

Next, one of the interesting game props for the Miami vs Texas A&M matchup pertains to scoring. In Week 1, when the Hurricanes thrashed Bethune-Cookman 70-13, they scored at least 14 points each quarter. Of course, they put up 28 points in the second quarter alone.

In Miami’s 30-7 win over Southern Miss in Week 2, the Hurricanes scored at least one field goal per quarter. Meanwhile, Texas A&M shut out Sam Houston State 31-0 in the first week of the season. Although the Aggies were held scoreless in the first and fourth quarters versus Appalachian State last week, it was just one game.

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 3: Point total will go over 44.5

Furthermore, according to Bovada oddsmakers, the point total in this Week 3 contest is set at 44.5. The total has gone over in six of Miami’s past seven games played during Week 3.

However, the total has gone under in four of the Aggies’ last six contests. And when playing as favorites, the total has gone under in nine of the team’s previous 13 games.

The betting trends can vary from week to week. While the Hurricanes are seeking to remain undefeated, the Aggies are looking to recover from last Saturday’s loss. Gamblers are predicting multiple touchdown scores by both contenders.

Pertaining to the injury report, Miami has three players listed as probable: LS Mason Napper, DL Akheem Mesidor, and OL Zion Nelson.

As for the Aggies, the team has two players listed as questionable: DL Max Wright and OL Bryce Foster. Place your bet below for the Miami vs Texas A&M matchup. More betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Odds