The Green Bay Packers have acquired superstar linebacker, Micah Parsons, from the Dallas Cowboys. In return, the Cowboys will receive two first round picks and defensive lineman, Kenny Clark. Only a small haul for a star like Parsons that has caused a brouhaha among the Dallas fanbase. The Packers and Parsons have also already agreed to a contract extension for four years and $188 million. $120 million is fully guaranteed and there is also $136 million in total guarantees. The former Penn State standout and the Cowboys had been in a contract dispute for a while now and it eventually came to a head on August 1st when he requested a trade.

How Far will Micah Parsons Elevate Green Bay’s Defense?

Micah Parsons will immediately bolster the Packers’ defense. Last season, Green Bay ranked fifth in total team defense. They also ranked sixth in scoring defense and seventh in rushing defense. With the addition of Parsons to a top-five defensive unit, Green Bay’s chances of winning the competitive NFC North have drastically improved. For Parsons’ career, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl each season and has established himself as arguably the best pass-rusher in the NFL. In his four-year career, the two-time All-Pro linebacker has recorded 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for a loss, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 256 combined tackles. With all of this in mind, Parsons and the Packers should be a solid fit on paper.

What’s Next for the Dallas Cowboys?

Losing Micah Parsons is a significant blow to the Cowboys’ defense. He was not only the face of their defense. He was also a team leader and one of the most disruptive forces in the league. However, acquiring two first-round picks gives Dallas an opportunity to restock talent quickly and reshape their defensive identity. Granted, they will most likely be picks that come in the late first round. Additionally, Kenny Clark, a two-time Pro Bowler, is no slouch. He may not have the same impact as Micah Parsons, but he is still a star in his own right.

The Cowboys have some flexibility. With two first-round selections in the upcoming draft, they can target a young pass-rusher to try and fill Parsons’ void. They could also potentially package those picks for another proven star. Much will depend on how their current roster responds to the loss. Dallas still could have gotten a better package in return from Green Bay and it is easy to see why fans are turning on Jerry Jones, if they haven’t already.

All in all, this deal seems like a massive win for the Green Bay Packers as of now. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys’ future has become questionable after this trade.