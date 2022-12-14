Micah Parsons Throws Shots at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is emerging as a household name in 2022. He is the quarterback of the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles and has been one of the most efficient passers in the league. And Eagles fans cannot get enough of him right now. However, with love comes criticism, this time from Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys star defensive end was on Von Miller’s Voncast when he spoke about Hurts and his MVP case.

“If we look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team,” Parsons asked Miller.

Upon hearing the question, Miller was almost shocked at the question being asked. He then replies, “I think it’s a little bit of both.” The two share a laugh before Parsons added “It’s system and team!”

.@MicahhParsons11 weighs in on the Jalen Hurts MVP buzz 👀 (via The Voncast) pic.twitter.com/mZj9bpMSOb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

The two then talk about the core surrounding Hurts. namely A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, the offensive line, and Miles Sanders. When Miller mentioned the upcoming matchup between Dallas and Philadelphia on Christmas Eve, Parsons elaborates.

“I’m not trying to make any enemies. I just love the game so much and I understand it so much that when things are off, I can’t hold it in. I almost got to say something.”

It sounds like Parsons is not a big fan of Hurts, and there is quite a bit to digest in terms of Hurts’ MVP case and the implications of these comments.

Jalen Hurts’ Performance: A Tale of Two Seasons

On the surface, a lot of the success the Eagles are having can be attributed to team building. The 2021 Eagles finished 7-3 after a 2-5 start and won a Wild Card berth. And with a young quarterback in Hurts (who finished his first full season as a starter), the Eagles front office got aggressive.

Over the last two off seasons, they added Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson, James Bradberry, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Haason Reddick. It is a similar philosophy for general manager Howie Roseman, who built a team around Carson Wentz that went on to win the 2018 Super Bowl.

As a result, Jalen Hurts’ numbers have grown considerably from 2021 to this season. After Week 14, Hurts’ QBR has improved from 48.5 to 70.4, passer rating grown from 87.2 to 108.4, and completion percentage from 61.3% to 68%. The Eagles have the number one scoring offense in the league, and a lot of it comes from Hurts’ 32 touchdowns responsible for. Two of those touchdowns came in the first matchup against Dallas in Week Six, a 26-17 win for the Eagles.

Potential Bulletin Board Material?

As Von Miller said during the episode, the Eagles and Cowboys are meeting up again in Week 16. The comments on Hurts could add fuel to an already storied rivalry. The game, Fox’s America’s Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m., will have heavy playoff implications. The Eagles clinched a playoff berth after beating the New York Giants last Sunday, but the division is still in play for a 10-3 Dallas team. But what about the Eagles’ response?

Jalen Hurts himself brushed off Micah Parsons’ comments by saying he is only focused on the next opponent, the Chicago Bears. Which is expected of a starting NFL quarterback.

On the other side, there was CJ Gardner-Johnson, who seemed to laugh at the notion of Parsons saying he “is not trying to make any enemies” in a reply to the clip on Twitter.

Offensive Tackle Jordan Mailata also responded when asked by reporters, saying that he is only worried about the Bears game and that parson should worry about his own game against Jacksonville. He then adds that they have the Bears, not “the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

“We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.” Jordan Mailata when asked about Parsons’ comments about his quarterback, Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/QfNtekUCyr — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 14, 2022

Things will be different on the Cowboys’ side in Week 16. They did not have Dak Prescott starting in the first game due to a thumb injury, leaving the reigns to Cooper Rush. The Cowboys have won three of their last four, and six of their last seven since Prescott rejoined the lineup. Meanwhile, the Eagles still need to clinch the NFC East.

Needless to say, Micah Parsons may have added fuel to the fire for both teams.