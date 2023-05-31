With just one swing, life has completely changed for Michael Block. After his heroic finish at the PGA Championship, all eyes have been on Block, who is living out a fairytale story. Before the PGA Championship, Block was working as a golf instructor at his local golf course. Since then, his life has changed quickly, thanks to an unbelievable run at Oak Hill two weeks ago.

Block was unstoppable, finishing in the top 15 and even hitting a hole-in-one to cap off his weekend. After such a triumphant performance, Block was immediately invited to a few PGA Tournaments, including the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open. While Block had an awful weekend at Colonial Golf Course, coming in dead last, he will have a chance to redeem himself in Toronto next week.

However, his story doesn’t end there. Block has made headlines and even the best online golf betting sites are getting in on the action. The top online sportsbooks are offering futures odds on Michael Block for 2024 and beyond.

Michael Block Future Odds at Top Golf Betting Sites

While golf fans will need to wait another week to cash in on Block’s RBC Canadian Open odds, there are other special futures odds to take a look at.

The best golf betting sites are offering special Michael Block futures bets, including a top-15 finish in the 2024 PGA Championship, outright odds, and more.

Block already has one T15 finish under his belt at the PGA Championship. Now, golf fans can back him to shock the world once again. Most sportsbooks have Block as a huge longshot to perform well with a top-15 finish in 2024 listed at +4000.

With odds of +4000 to win a PGA Tour event by 2025, the top sportsbooks are giving Block just a 2.4 percent chance of winning a tournament over the next two years.

Michael Block To Finish in Top 15 at 2024 PGA Championship

Michael Block To Make Top 15 at 2024 PGA Championship Odds Play Yes +4000 No -20000

Michael Block To Win 2024 PGA Championship

Block to Win 2024 PGA Championship Odds Play Yes +50000

Michael Block To Win Any PGA Tour Event Before 2025

Block To Win Any PGA Tour Event Before 2025 Odds Play Yes +4000

