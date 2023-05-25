Michael Block Receiving Offers for Historic 7-Iron

The Michael Block story just keeps getting better

PGA professional Michael Block had a highly profitable week at the PGA Championship, earning $288,333 for his tie for 15th place. This substantial amount far surpasses his typical earnings from giving golf lessons at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, where he charges $150 per hour.

Bidding For History

Despite his success, Block had an opportunity to further increase his earnings but declined. However, he did admit that he does have a price. Block revealed that he was offered $30,000 for the 7-iron he used to make a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. While he turned down the offer, the experience of achieving one of the best finishes by a club professional in PGA history was incredibly rewarding for him. Another memorable moment for Block was receiving a text from his idol, Michael Jordan, which he described as a “pretty darn cool” experience. Being a lifelong fan of Jordan, Block cherished the connection with the basketball legend.

“I’ve had a couple different offers actually … it’s crazy, right?” he said. “[My] initial response was it was $50,000 and I’d hand deliver it. Kind of kiddingly, but I guess not really anymore.”

More Golf to Play

Block better hold onto that putter, because he has more pro golf tournaments on the horizon. Block has received a sponsor invitation to compete at the Charles Schwab Challenge, held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This will mark his 26th appearance in a PGA Tour event, a combination of invitations and qualifying through PGA Section events. Out of his previous starts, Block has made the cut in four tournaments: the 2013 Genesis Invitational, the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open, and Sanderson Farm Championship, and the 2015 Barbasol Championship.

Block has been not only an incredible story for golf but for sports in general. And the story isn’t over just yet. All eyes will be on him this weekend and certainly again next year at the PGA Championship. Everyone in the sporting world is seemingly rooting for Michaell Block, and it’s a great story.