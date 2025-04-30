Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee Set for UFC Atlanta

The UFC is bringing a compelling welterweight matchup to Atlanta, as seasoned veterans Michael Chiesa and Court McGee are officially set to face off on June 14, 2025, at UFC Fight Night. This bout, featuring two winners of The Ultimate Fighter, adds depth and nostalgia to a card already headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley and co-headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick.

Michael Chiesa (20-7) enters the Atlanta event riding a wave of momentum. After a challenging period that saw him lose three straight fights-including a submission defeat to Kevin Holland in 2023 that nearly pushed him to retirement, Chiesa has rebounded impressively. He returned to form with back-to-back submission victories, most recently dispatching Max Griffin at UFC 310 in December 2024. Chiesa’s resurgence in the welterweight division has reignited discussions about his potential as a contender, and a win over McGee would further solidify his comeback.

Michael Chiesa submits Max Griffin in round 3 #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/bamR54b2Dw — El Gallo 🇺🇸🇩🇴☘️ (@vinquezada1) December 8, 2024

Court McGee (23-13), a UFC mainstay for nearly 15 years, is looking to build on his recent success. The 40-year-old snapped a three-fight losing streak with a first-round submission win over Tim Means at UFC 307 in October 2024. Prior to that, McGee had suffered two knockout losses and another defeat, raising questions about his longevity in the sport. This upcoming fight marks McGee’s 24th walk to the Octagon, a testament to his durability and persistence at the highest level of MMA.

UFC Atlanta Card Takes Shape

With the addition of Chiesa vs. McGee, UFC Atlanta now features eight confirmed bouts, including:

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley (main event)

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick (co-main)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Tereza Bleda vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

What’s at Stake

For Chiesa, a third straight win would cement his return as a force in the welterweight division and potentially earn him a higher-profile opponent. For McGee, another victory would prove he still belongs among the sport’s elite, even as he approaches the twilight of his career.

As UFC Atlanta approaches, all eyes will be on these two battle-tested veterans to see which one can seize the moment and extend their storied legacy inside the Octagon.