Michael Harris II and Nick Kurtz named MLB Players of the Week

The Major League Baseball Players of the Week were announced on July 28 for the week from July 21-27. Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was honoured for the second straight week by the American League, and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II of Decatur, Georgia was honoured by the National League.

Nick Kurtz

Kurtz made MLB history on Friday night in a 15-3 Athletics loss to the Houston Astros. Kurtz set the MLB record for most home runs in a game by a rookie with four, and tied the MLB record for most total bases in a game with 19. In all, Kurtz had six hits, as he added a single and double, and had eight runs batted in.

During six games, 25 at bats, and 28 plate appearances, Kurtz scored nine runs and had 15 hits, five doubles, five home runs, 11 runs batted in, three walks, 35 total bases, a batting average of .600, on base percentage of .643, and slugging percentage of 1.400. In the Athletics’s unexpected four game sweep over the Houston Astros over the weekend (Athletics also won 5-2 on Thursday and 5-1 on Saturday, and 7-1 on Sunday), Kurtz had three hits on Thursday and two hits on Saturday. In the series, Kurtz batted an amazing .733 with 11 hits in 15 at bats.

On the season, Kurtz is batting .308 with 23 home runs and 59 runs batted in. During 68 games, 247 at bats and 280 plate appearances, he has scored 465 runs and had 76 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 29 walks, 167 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .676.

Michael Harris II

Harris II batted .478 with 11 hits in 23 at bats, six games and 24 plate appearances. He scored five runs and had two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three runs batted in, one walk, 23 total bases, an on base percentage of .500, and slugging percentage of 1.000.

On the season, Harris II is batting .226 with nine home runs and 49 runs batted in. During 103 games, 385 at bats, and 409 plate appearances, he scored 28 runs and 87 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, 49 stolen bases, 13 walks, an on base percentage of .252, slugging percentage of .361, 139 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, and five sacrifice flies. Overall, one could argue it has been a disappointing season for Harris II. That is because his batting average is 71 points lower compared to his rookie season when he was the National League Rookie of the Year.