Michael Malone Clarifies MVP Debate, Would Have Voted For Nikola Jokic

Dan Girolamo
Michael Malone sits down and speaks on ESPN.

Since joining ESPN, Michael Malone has quickly made headlines by stating his opinion on the MVP debate: Nikola Jokic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Michael Malone Clarifies MVP Stance

After Oklahoma City’s Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, Malone praised Alexander’s efforts.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he showed why he’s the MVP,” Malone said on ESPN. “He took over in the second half, did so in a very efficient manner, and put the team on his back when they needed him to do so.”

The internet (and Nuggets fans) ran with this quote and took it as Malone taking a shot at Jokic, who he coached in Denver for 10 seasons.

Ahead of Game 2, Alexander was presented the MVP Award before the Thunder’s 118-103 win in Game 2. Malone made sure to clarify his MVP comments and support the three-time MVP.

“When Nikola [Jokic] won the first of his three MVPs, and I did vote for him again this year, if I had a vote,” Malone said on NBA Countdown. “Want to make sure the people in Denver know that because right now, I’m getting a lot of heat back home.”

Nuggets Promote David Adelman To Head Coach

Malone has joined ESPN for the Western Conference Finals after being fired by the Nuggets with three games remaining in the regular season.

David Adelman was named the interim head coach. On Thursday, Nuggets team president and governor Josh Kroenke removed the interim tag and promoted Adelman to head coach.

Adelman did a fantastic job in an impossible situation. Adelman went 3-0 in the regular season and then led the Nuggets to a first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games.

The Nuggets then lost their second-round series to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

Dan Girolamo

