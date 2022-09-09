Michael Thomas is coming off a few injuries that have kept him off the field for the past few seasons. It’s unfortunate because people are seeming to forget what Michael Thomas can do out on the field, but he’s going to let people know this season.

During the 2019 season, he was one of the more impressive years for a wide receiver that we’ve seen in quite some time. He finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Michael Thomas Looking To Break 2019 Records

In a recent interview, according to NFL.com, Michael Thomas had the following to say about breaking his 2019 record.

“I’m trying to top that,” Thomas said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. “I’m trying to top it for sure.” “How should I say it? I don’t want to give anything away, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing,” Thomas said. “I believe in my talent, I believe in myself, I believe in my game, I believe in my craft. The good thing about this game is you can put it on display on Sunday, and I can’t wait to put it on display.” “At the end of the day, the one thing I’ve learned is that the game does not change,” Thomas said. “There might be new players that come in, there might be new coaches, the game doesn’t change. “It’s all about creating separation, getting open, making the play, competing, being physical, and those things I take pride in. Those things I work on every day, so I like my chances when the ball comes or when my number is called, making that play and taking advantage of every opportunity. Just being locked in, I feel like the sky is the limit.”

Can He Break Any Records This Season?

Breaking a record this season for Michael Thomas isn’t going to be an easy task considering that he’s not going to have Drew Brees throwing him the football. It’s still possible that he’s going to be able to do so just because of how talented of a player he is, but it’s certainly not going to be as easy as that was back in the day when he had one of the best quarterbacks in all of football throwing to him.