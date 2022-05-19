Michelle Yu Preakness Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 21; free Michelle Yu horse racing picks, odds, bets and predictions are featured here. Yu revealed her Preakness picks on YouTube. This is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, and coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. This race is the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

Additionally, the track distance is 9.5 furlongs (1 3/16 miles). This race was first inaugurated on May 27, 1873. A total of 14 horses are allowed to compete. However, nine horses are racing this year. BetOnline odds and free Michelle Yu horse racing Preakness picks are below. Yu’s trifecta is shown.

Michelle Yu Preakness Picks | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks 2022

Heading into the 2022 Preakness Stakes, longtime reporter and horse racing analyst Michelle Yu has revealed her Preakness picks. Yu used to work for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett, and she is married to trainer Ryan Hanson. So, maybe one of her picks is a little bit biased. Yu likes Epicenter — the 6-5 favorite to win the race — over Early Voting and Secret Oath. However, those two other competitors are her second and third favorites.

Furthermore, she said during a YouTube live stream with SportsLine that her favorite longshot winner is Creative Minister. Along with Epicenter and Simplification, Happy Jack is returning from the Kentucky Derby. Though, Yu is focused more on Creative Minister.

Continue scrolling for the best bets, picks, predictions and odds for the 2022 Preakness Stakes from Michelle Yu. The first-place winner of the Preakness will receive $600,000, 60% of the total purse. Yu’s trifecta picks in order are Epicenter, Early Voting and Secret Oath. A trifecta is the exact finishing order of a horse race.

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

First off, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. Although it might seem boring to read the same old clichés and explanations for sticking with the No. 1 favorite, Yu has a positive feeling about Epicenter. On Monday, the horse drew the No. 8 post position, and she is not changing her pick. Keep in mind, 10 Preakness winners raced from the No. 8 post.

The 2006 Preakness winner, Bernardini, was the last horse at position No. 8 to win the race. Epicenter placed first in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in March. The horse bested Zozos and Pioneer of Medina. Not to mention, Epicenter finished first at the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in February, outrunning Smile Happy and Zandon.

Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Predictions

Now, Early Voting possesses 7-2 odds of winning this race. This is the second horse of Yu’s trifecta. Last December, Early Voting won the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) race. Then, in February, the horse won the Grade 3 Withers Stakes. In April, Early Voting finished in second place behind Mo Donegal at the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes.

While Early Voting skipped the Kentucky Derby, trainer Chad Brown is one of the best in the business. Brown’s recent wins include the Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes in 2021 and Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf this year. Early Voting is racing at the No. 5 post position. Exaggerator was the last horse to win the Preakness at the fifth spot, which was six years ago.

Secret Oath (+450) at BetOnline | Michelle Yu Preakness Predictions

Next, Secret Oath has 9-2 odds of winning the Preakness. This is Yu’s third and final horse of her trifecta. Racing from the No. 4 post position, she is a three-year-old filly. Fourteen horses have won the Preakness from this gate number. In 2020, Swiss Skydiver won the race at this starting position.

Before placing a bet, consider the fact that only five fillies have won this race: Flocarline (1903), Whimsical (1906), Rhine Maiden (1915), Nellie Morse (1924) and Rachel Alexandra (2009). In December, Secret Oath won the Allow race. Then, the horse won the Martha Washington Stakes.

Also, she won the Grade 3 Honeybee race in February, besting Ice Orchid and Yuugiri. For the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, Secret Oath placed third back in April. Moreover, Secret Oath won the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks in May. Even if she doesn’t win the Preakness, thousands of bettors are expecting her to finish in the top 3.

Dark Horse — Creative Minister (+1000) at BetOnline | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

Yu’s longshot winner is Creative Minister. The three-year-old colt is her favorite dark horse. Racing from the No. 2 post position, Creative Minister has 10-1 odds of winning the Preakness. She joked around mentioning Simplification as a potential winner, but her first dark-horse pick was Creative Minister. For one noteworthy point, the horse has never won a Grade 1 or Grade 2 race. Instead, he won the MSW in April.

Equally important, Creative Minister won the AlwOC at Churchill Downs earlier this month. Yu loves this underdog. In fact, at 12-1 odds, Yu picked the winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby: Medina Spirit. Twelve horses have won the Preakness at the No. 2 post position. Cloud Computing was the last horse to win the Preakness at the No. 2 post back in 2017.