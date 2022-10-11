NCAAF

Michigan Coach Mike Hart Tweets Update on Condition

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
mike hart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the sidelines on a stretcher on Saturday. On Monday, the Michigan Wolverines Twitter account tweeted out a statement from Hart on his condition after the apparent seizures he suffered during the Indiana game.

Hart Provides Update on Condition Through Michigan Football Twitter

As Michigan and Indiana squared off on the field on Saturday, the Michigan RB coach was facing a battle of his own. On the sidelines, Mike Hart was suffering what was thought to be a seizure. He eventually left on a stretcher and was hospitalized in Indiana.

He stayed overnight at the hospital for observation. However, a tweet by the Michigan Wolverines football account let everybody know that Hart was in good spirits and heading back Ann Arbor.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers,” Hart said. “I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh.”

Hart, who is a former Indiana coach also had kind words about the Hoosier coaches and staff. Additionally, he informed us that he was back in Ann Arbor, Michigan and his health seems to be improving.

“I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity,” Hart said. “My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people. Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

Win it for Mike

When Hart was carted off the field on Saturday, he was alert and able to move. But it clearly had an impact on his players. Running back Blake Corum was visibly upset. However, it didn’t stop him from having a big day as he went for over 120 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The half-time talk for head coach Jim Harbaugh would have been made easy. Go out and win it for Mike Hart. The Wolverines did exactly that and then awarded the game ball to their running backs coach.

NCAAF News
