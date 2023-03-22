College Football

Meet Jordan Marshall, a four-star running back turning heads in the world of college football recruiting. Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound powerhouse has just made a bold decision. Marshall, the consensus sixth-ranked RB in the class of 2024, has chosen Michigan over rivals Ohio State.

Marshall Chooses Michigan Over Rivals Ohio State

It’s no small feat that Michigan managed to pluck this talented recruit from under Ohio State’s nose. Marshall had a whopping 29 offers from various college football programs. He was considering Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin as his final four, before finally choosing the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Michigan are known for pounding the rock, and seeing Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards over the last year or so would likely have the running back licking his chops. He started his commitment video by telling us he was going to “RBU.”

Marshall Talks of Strong Relationship with Mike Hart

But what else set Michigan apart for Marshall? It was his strong connection with Running Backs Coach Mike Hart.

“My relationship with Coach Hart is out of this world,” Marshall said. “It wasn’t like any other relationships I had with any other coaches. We just got each other; we just clicked right then and there.”

In fact, Marshall’s bond with Hart and his family played a significant role in his decision. “I can really see myself around these people every day of my life,” he said. The talented RB’s ultimate goal? “I want to win a national championship.”

Versatile Running Back

Marshall’s impressive resume speaks for itself. In 2022, he was named the Ohio Division I co-state Offensive Player of the Year. He also helped Moeller High School reach the state Final Four for the second consecutive season.

According to his high school coach, Marshall can run around or over opponents, pass block, and catch. “He doesn’t have a weakness,” the coach said. This versatile skill set makes him an invaluable asset for the Wolverines.

However, not everyone may be thrilled with his choice, especially his father, an Ohio State fan. Let’s hope this family rivalry remains a friendly one!

As the Wolverines continue to build a competitive program, they are positioning themselves for a promising future. With talents like Marshall on board, this heated rivalry has just gotten even more interesting.

