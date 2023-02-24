Top-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2025, David Sanders, is considering Michigan as one of his top options. Sanders, who currently plays for Providence Day in Charlotte, North Carolina, stands at a mammoth 6-foot-6 and 260 lbs, making him an imposing presence on the field.

Sanders Planning Michigan Visit

Several recruiting websites have ranked David Sanders as the top player nationally, and his performance on both sides of the ball has caught the attention of many college football programs. Despite already having several unofficial visits with schools in North Carolina, Sanders has expressed his desire to visit Michigan soon.

Michigan is just one of the 20 programs that have extended offers to Sanders, with other big boys like Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama also in the mix. However, Sanders seems to be particularly drawn to Michigan’s impressive track record when it comes to offensive linemen.

“I want to go up there on a visit soon,” Sanders said. “Michigan will definitely get a visit once I get everything set up in the spring. I’m excited to build more of a relationship with the offensive line coach. They had the best offensive line two years in a row, which is a big deal for me because that’s the position I play.”

Athletic Big Man

“The stamina and athleticism to perform so well on both sides of the ball is not something we typically see from many offensive linemen, particularly underclassmen,” says a scouting report on the big tackle. “But he has demonstrated an impressive ability to excel in this regard, making him a highly sought-after prospect.”

David Sanders (@DavidLSandersJr), arguably the No. 1 prospect nationally in 2025, pulls and pancakes a defender. Michigan was the first to offer #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zwBHeEazIA — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) November 5, 2022

It seems if Michigan can manage to secure Sanders’ commitment, it would be a huge win for the program. With another impressive offensive lineman in their ranks, Michigan could continue to dominate opponents and bulldoze their way to victory in the years to come.

In the highly competitive world of college football recruiting, it’s not uncommon for players to have several top options on the table. But for Sanders, Michigan seems to be a particularly enticing prospect. As he prepares to embark on his college football career, it will be interesting to see where Sanders ultimately decides to take his talents.