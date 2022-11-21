Michigan Football RB and Heisman Hopeful Blake Corum Hands Out Turkeys to the Needy for Thanksgiving

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum suffered an injury scare in his team’s thrilling victory over Illinois on Saturday. The very next day, Corum was out delivering turkeys to those in need in the community using his NIL deal money. The Heisman hopeful said his knee was ‘fine’ when asked about the injury.

Michigan win sets up massive Buckeyes clash in regular season finale

Michigan RB Blake Corum was unable to finish the Illinois game with his teammates on Saturday. After suffering an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter, Corum attempted to play in the third quarter and managed just one drive before sitting the rest of the game.

Michigan were eventually victorious, but struggled without one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy leading their offense. The victory sets up a massive Big Ten clash versus Ohio State next Saturday where the two undefeated teams bid for a spot in the conference championship game.

Corum uses NIL deal money to deliver turkeys to the needy for second year running

Just a day after the Michigan victory, Corum was out in the local community. For the second year running, the Heisman hopeful was handing out turkeys to the needy. Corum was using money he had made from his NIL deals to ensure people did not go hungry this Thanksgiving. Corum was in the Ypsilanti area of Michigan.

UM’s Blake Corum using his NIL money to donate turkeys for Thanksgiving in Ypsilanti a second straight year Regarding his knee: “It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back” pic.twitter.com/AeC5T7OzKB — angelique (@chengelis) November 20, 2022

“I wanted to do this event because Thanksgiving is a time to give back and to give thanks,” Corum said. “I’m a firm believer of God and He loves a cheerful giver. Things weren’t always easy growing up but God never stopped blessing me which is why I want to bless others.”

“This is a community I’ve become a part of thanks to the University of Michigan and I’d like to inspire and help people in other ways than playing football. This community is full of great people and if I can help in any way I will do so.”

Corum was joined by his father, James and UM linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.

“It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back,” Corum said when asked about his knee injury. That can only be good news for Michigan fans as their benevolent star running back eyes up the Ohio State clash on Saturday.

