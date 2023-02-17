Jadyn Davis is a highly coveted prospect in the class of 2024, ranked as the number-two quarterback by 247Sports and the number-three QB by ESPN. He appears to be a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh’s offense at Michigan, and the Wolverines are likely to secure his commitment in the coming months.

Davis to Ann Arbor

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis will likely be committing to Michigan in the near future. The fit with the Michigan offense and the chance to develop under Jim Harbaugh are believed to be big factors causing Davis to lean towards the Wolverines.

Davis’ scouting profile suggests that he would thrive in a college football offense that runs a lot of playaction. That, alongside his ability to improvise makes him well-suited to Michigan’s run-heavy style. Although teams like UNC and Clemson were vying for his signature, Michigan has won him over.

When he joins the team, it will be JJ McCarthy’s senior season. This could give Davis a year of sitting, before taking over as the starter. However, the way that Harbaugh has developed McCarthy could play a role in Davis’ decision to choose Michigan. McCarthy could potentially be looking at being a first-round NFL draft pick if his performance level keeps on the same trajectory.

Impressive High School Career

Davis is a standout player who has proven his worth on the field, leading his high school team, Providence Day to a 12-1 record and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Division I state championship in 2022.

He was also named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year in 2022. That year, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 43 touchdowns with a 72.5% completion rate.

2024 4⭐️ QB Jadyn Davis finds the tight window for a touchdown! 🎥: @JeremyO_Johnson https://t.co/204dNIIFyhpic.twitter.com/SaxTosQI69 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 21, 2022

As one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, Davis could be a game-changer for Michigan’s football program. If he commits to the Wolverines, Harbaugh could mold him into another star quarterback and the team could benefit from his talent for years to come.

Davis’ potential and ability make him an attractive prospect for any football program, but his interest in Michigan could be a significant boost for the Wolverines’ recruiting efforts. With his fit in Harbaugh’s system, the Wolverines could be on the verge of securing a top quarterback prospect and building a championship-contending team.