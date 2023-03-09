Michigan football anticipated receiving five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis’ verbal commitment last year. The Wolverines needed it. They still do.

The 2024 recruit has been linked to coach Jim Harbaugh since Davis was an underclassman.

Harbaugh has additional assets to sell to Davis. One of the most significant assets a coach can sell the potential successor to J.J. McCarthy:

A rock-solid offensive line.

The two-time Joe Moore Award-winning OL could be reinforced by blue-chip recruits planning to visit Michigan Stadium. Davis is keeping tabs, especially since one is a current teammate.

Here is a look at two of Michigan’s top OL recruits and when they are scheduled to visit Ann Arbor:

🚨 Top 10 Recruits in the Class of 2025 🚨 OT David Sanders out of Providence Day School (NC) is the No. 1⃣ player in our initial rankings. FULL TOP 100 📈 https://t.co/RLC7oNm1jq pic.twitter.com/HvVFzWkm7O — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 24, 2022

David Sanders: ‘Soon’

A teammate of Davis’ at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, Sanders is rated by 247Sports as the top prospect at any position in the class of 2025.

To secure a pledge from Sanders or Davis would be a steal. But to get both? That’s a coup.

Sanders told On3: “(The Wolverines) had the best offensive line two years in a row, which is a big deal for me because that’s the position I play.

“I’m excited to build more of a relationship with the offensive line coach (Sherrone Moore).”

Moore coached NFL prospects Ryan Hayes and Olu Oluwatimi last season.

Sanders receives a daily dose of the Wolverines. His offensive line coach at Providence Day is Michigan alumnus Jonathan Goodwin.

“I want to go up there on a visit soon,” Davis said. “Michigan will definitely get a visit once I set everything up for the spring.”

4-star OT Blake Frazier has visits set for Michigan and Oregon in March ⭐️ Read: https://t.co/XPXy1qQngM pic.twitter.com/KjT4Wr2vW9 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 22, 2023

Blake Frazier: March 17-20

Moore is taking the lead on the recruitment of 2024 four-star Blake Frazier, whose father, Steve, played a role in the Wolverines’ 1997 national title. He also protected Tom Brady during his U-M days.

Moore is not relying primarily on Frazier’s legacy status to ensure his presence in the upcoming recruiting class. Instead, Moore is selling the Wolverines’ recent success along the offensive front.

So far, it seems like an easy sell. Frazier, who plays for Vandergrift (Texas) High, is set to visit his father’s old stomping grounds March 17-20.

“(Moore’s) an easy guy to talk to,” Frazier told 247Sports. “You just have a conversation with him. I’ve said that about a couple (of) other coaches too, but with him, it is really that easy.

“You just get on a FaceTime call with him and just have a conversation with him. It’s an easy dynamic.”

So is good ol’ dad.