Michigan Hosts Ohio State Sunday In Big Ten Action

Colin Lynch
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Ohio State

Get ready for a heated battle on the hardwood as the Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road for their biggest grudge match of the season. This Sunday, they’ll face off against their archrivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in a showdown for the ages. The game will take place in the fierce and fiery atmosphere of the Crisler Center, with tip-off at 1 p.m. sharp.

This Sunday’s game marks the 189th chapter in the storied history between Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes currently lead the all-time series 101-80. In recent years, the rivalry has been a closely contested affair with each team claiming four victories in the past eight meetings.

The combined points for these eight games are separated by just 10 points, with Michigan holding a slight edge at 551-541. Last season, the teams traded blows, with each squad securing a hard-fought win on their opponent’s home court. In Ann Arbor, E.J. Liddell put on a dominant second-half performance leading the Buckeyes to a 68-57 victory. However, Michigan came back with a vengeance, putting together a 14-1 run to spoil Senior Day for Ohio State with a 75-69 victory. The stage is set for another exciting and intense battle in this historic rivalry.

Buckeyes Come In On Skid

Ohio State Basketball

The Buckeyes are facing a tough stretch as they’ve been struggling on the court, however, it’s not for lack of effort. Despite their struggles, the Buckeyes have remained competitive, as seven out of their eight Big Ten losses have been by single digits, with a slim scoring margin of just -1.5. This close margin only adds to the pressure and makes the upcoming game against Michigan even more important as they look to turn things around.

Michigan Turning It On Before Big Ten Tourney

Michigan basketball is making waves in the Big Ten, sitting in a six-way tie for fourth place. Their recent 68-51 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats marked their first road win since December 8th last year, adding to their impressive 6-5 conference record. While they started the year strong with a 3-0 Big Ten record, their only standout wins so far are against Maryland (81-46) and Northwestern. Despite this, the Wolverines have their sights set on continuing to add to their resume and prove their worth as a top team in the conference.

The Lines For Sunday’s Matchup In Ann Arbor

 

Bet Ohio State Michigan Play
Moneyline ++120 -135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 -2.5 BetOnline logo
Total Points 140.5 140.5 BetOnline logo
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
