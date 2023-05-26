Jadyn Davis is set to be the future QB for the Michigan Wolverines, and current Wolverine QB JJ McCarthy is doing everything he can to support him.

In March, Jadyn Davis, a highly regarded four-star quarterback from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, made the big announcement that he would be committing to the University of Michigan, solidifying his role as the Wolverines’ quarterback of the future. Recently, he had the opportunity to train in California alongside J.J. McCarthy, who served as Michigan’s starting quarterback in the previous season.

Loyalty is a Two Way Street for Davis

Davis is considered one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle and currently holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class. McCarthy, on the other hand, led the Wolverines to their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance during the last season. According to the Industry Rankings, which combines the evaluations of all four major recruiting media companies, Davis is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2024 cycle. He is also recognized as the top player in the state of North Carolina. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds, Davis has showcased his skills and potential, earning an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this summer, one of the most prestigious QB camps in the entire country. Davis has been very vocal regarding his strong commitment to head coach Jim Harbaugh and the entire coaching staff at Michigan as other schools still try to lure him despite his commitment.

“I try to keep it respectful, but I tell them that I’m fully committed to the University of Michigan,” Davis said. “I’ve tried to sway them to guys that I know that’s on my team that they should be looking out for. I don’t want them to have a bad taste in their mouth off interacting with me. I know this is a business. Football works in mysterious ways. I go, ‘Look at this freshman right guard or this freshman receiver that’s going to be a dog in the future.’” “One of the times I vividly remember is me being in coach Harbaugh’s office and him telling me that the weight of the program’s on my shoulders,” Davis said. “He’s putting the program in my hands, really, and I’m gonna be the face of that Wolverine program. I held that with a lot of weight, and also, he told me he was turning down commitments and things of that sort from other guys because he was waiting on me. I’m a big loyalty guy, big relationship guy. For a man to do that to very, very highly-rated, top quarterback recruits across the country, that says a lot.”

McCarthy is a True Leader

Currently, Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class is once again at the top of the country as they sit as the fifth-ranked class in the 2024 Team Recruiting Rankings and the second-ranked class in the Big Ten conference. Davis visited Ann Arbor most recently on March 18, demonstrating his dedication to getting familiar with the campus and facilities. Interestingly, McCarthy, who attended the Elite 11 as a high school prospect himself, has played a pivotal role in Davis’ training and development. McCarthy has been leading workouts that Davis had participated in and he’s been actively mentoring him and helping him both physically and mentally. McCarthy, a top-50 recruit in the 2021 cycle, had an impressive freshman season, earning the starting quarterback position over Cade McNamara and leading Michigan to secure another Big Ten title and a coveted Playoff berth. McCarthy’s contributions included throwing for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns throughout the season.

With Davis’s commitment and McCarthy’s experience and guidance, the future looks promising for Michigan’s football program. The collaboration between these two talented quarterbacks provides an exciting glimpse into the potential success that lies ahead for the Wolverines.