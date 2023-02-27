Mel Tucker is a well-known football coach who is currently the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans football team. He has been in the coaching industry for over 20 years and has held various coaching positions at both college and professional levels. Tucker’s recent contract extension has caused quite a buzz in the sports world, with many fans wondering about his salary and net worth. In this article, we will take a closer look at Mel Tucker’s contract, salary, and net worth.

Mel Tucker’s Contract

In May 2021, Mel Tucker signed a 10-year contract extension with Michigan State University that will keep him as the head coach of the Spartans football team through 2031. The contract is worth a whopping $95 million, making Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

The contract extension was a show of faith in Tucker’s abilities to lead the Spartans to success in the highly competitive Big Ten conference.

The administration at Michigan State clearly sees Tucker as a valuable asset and is willing to invest in his long-term success. That faith could be wearing thin after a 5-7 season in 2022. But for now, Tucker’s salary is among the upper echelon in college football.

Buyout

Mel Tucker’s non-performance-related salary is $9.5 million per year until the end of his contract in 2032. If Michigan State fires him for cause, they must pay him his entire non-performance-related salary.

However, Tucker is required to make a reasonable effort to find new employment, and any salary earned from his new job would be subtracted from the amount Michigan State owes him.

If Mel Tucker resigns before the end of his contract, he will owe a buyout to the university on a schedule as follows:

$2,000,000 if he resigns before January 15, 2023,

$1,500,000 if he resigns between January 16, 2023, and January 15, 2024

$1,000,000 if he resigns after January 15, 2024.

Mel Tucker’s Salary

Mel Tucker’s salary is undoubtedly one of the most lucrative in college football. Under his current contract extension, he will earn an average of $9.5 million per year. This figure includes both his base salary and various performance incentives, such as bowl game appearances and conference championships.

Tucker’s salary is significantly higher than his previous salary of $5.5 million per year, which he earned in his first season as the Spartans’ head coach. The increase in salary is a testament to his performance and potential, as well as the competitive nature of the coaching industry.

Incentives

Tucker can add to his annual salary with the following incentives:

$500,000 for winning a National Championship

$275,000 for an appearance in the College Football Playoff & $300,000 for each additional CFP game won (handy when CFP expands)

$250,000 for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance

$125,000 for a non-New Year’s Six bowl appearance

$200,000 for winning the Big Ten championship game

$200,000 for a Big Ten divisional championship and appearance in the conference title game

$50,000 for winning a national Coach of the Year award

$25,000 for winning Big Ten Coach of the Year

Mel Tucker’s Net Worth

Mel Tucker’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. This figure takes into account his salary as a football coach, as well as any other sources of income he may have. Tucker has been in the coaching industry for over 20 years and has held various positions at both college and professional levels.

Before joining the Spartans, he was the head coach at the University of Colorado, where he had a successful two-year stint.

Tucker’s net worth is likely to continue growing in the coming years, especially if he is able to maintain his success with the Spartans. With a 10-year contract extension and a significant increase in salary, he has the security and resources to build a successful program at Michigan State and solidify his place among the top coaches in college football.