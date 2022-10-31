Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker Suspends Four Players After Tunnel Brawl Against Wolverines

Following their team’s 29-7 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, four MSU Spartans players have been suspended after video of a brawl in the tunnel emerged. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker suspended linebacker Tank Brown, defensive end Zion Young, cornerback Khary Crump, and safety Angelo Crose after becoming aware of the video.

Four Spartans tee off on a sole Wolverine

Rivalry games are often fiery affairs, but four Michigan State players appear to have gone severely overboard on Saturday. Video has emerged of the four players, Tank Brown, Zion Young, Khary Crump, and Angelo Crose apparently assaulting Wolverines defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows. MSU head coach Mel Tucker has suspended all players with immediate effect.

The video shows the players in the tunnel after the Michigan victory on Saturday and a sole Wolverines player is surrounded by MSU players as they appear to throw punches in his direction. You can see for yourself in the video of the incident below:

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Coaches speak on the incident

Mel Tucker did not mince his words when asked about the fight. He called the incident disturbing before saying it was also a police matter at this point.

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor,” Tucker said. “Including, but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercation and contributing factors.”

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said that two Michigan players were assaulted post-game. It appears in another video that Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green had an unidentified MSU player swing a helmet at him.

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022

Harbaugh added that one of the players suffered an as of yet unknown injury to their nose.

Michigan State issues apology

Michigan State vice president Alan Haller offered an apology for the incident.

“On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren,” Haller said. “In addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into the matter.”

MSU athletic director Warde Manuel also condemned the video.

“The police are also looking into it, because they’ve seen the video and they’re addressing it,” Manuel said. “We will leave it in their hands, but this is not how we should interact after a game. This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did, it is completely and utterly unacceptable. We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not what a rivalry should be about.”

There is currently no news on the result of the investigation, but the video footage may prove damning for the Michigan State players involved.

Content You May Like