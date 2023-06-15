College Football

Michigan State Football Recruiting: Spartans Land Secondary Duo Reggie Powers and Camren Campbell

David Evans
Sports Editor
reggies powers camren campbell

Michigan State football recruiting is off to a blazing start for the class of 2024. The Spartans have set their sights on strengthening their defensive backfield, securing commitments from two top-notch prospects, Reggie Powers and Camren Campbell. This dual acquisition underscores the aggressive approach adopted by Michigan State in fortifying its roster.

Powers Bond With Coaches Crucial to His Commitment

Reggie Powers, a talented safety hailing from Centerville, Ohio, brings substantial promise to East Lansing. After a transformative weekend visit to Michigan State, Powers was sold on the Spartans, despite having future visits lined up with Ohio State and Cincinnati. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound recruit boasts an impressive record, including 80 tackles, ten passes broken up, four forced fumbles, and two sacks during his junior year. His dedication extends beyond the field, too, with a respectable 3.3 GPA to boot.

Aided by an immersive experience with the coaching staff and players, Powers felt right at home with the Spartans. He particularly bonded with Coach Barnett, Coach Tucker, and Coach Els, finding their authenticity appealing. His father, Reggie Powers Sr., shared his son’s appreciation for the staff’s clear plans and considerate accommodations.

Reggie’s prowess positions him as a top-20 college football prospect in Ohio and ranks him as the No. 58 safety in his class.

Florida Native Camren Campbell Heading to Spartans

On the other hand, the Spartans didn’t restrict their search to the Midwest. They ventured into Florida, snagging an equally exciting recruit in Camren Campbell, a cornerback from Tampa Bay. Though currently unrated, Campbell’s electric speed – clocked at a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash – sparked interest from several Power Five schools. But the Spartan’s pitch won the day, earning them Campbell’s commitment.

From speed to agility, Campbell embodies the explosive dynamism Michigan State is seeking. His capacity for swift directional changes offers the Spartans an edge in unpredictable defensive scenarios. Michigan State’s expanding 2024 class demonstrates the program’s strategic vision, prioritizing versatile athletes like Campbell who bring a unique blend of physical prowess and adaptability.

For both these budding athletes, their respective visits to East Lansing proved decisive. The inclusive culture and vision of the Spartans was able to convince both Powers and Campbell to don the Green and White. The town, campus, and most importantly, the football program’s beliefs were significant factors in their decision.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
