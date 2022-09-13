NCAAF

Michigan State vs Washington Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Michigan State vs Washington Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
On Saturday, the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans play the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for this NCAA Week 3 matchup are below. 

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Predictions and Best Bets

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Pick 1: Michigan State to Cover

Last week, Michigan State shut out Akron 52-0. The Spartans scored 28 points in the third quarter alone. Quarterback Payton Thorne passed for 212 yards and threw two interceptions, but this matchup was still lopsided from start to finish.

The Spartans are 8-0 SU in their last eight contests played in the month of September. Also, Michigan State is 2-11 ATS in the team’s past 13 matchups versus Pac-12 opponents. However, the Spartans are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games.

Bet On Michigan State +3 at Bovada

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Pick 2: Three straight scores by either team

Last Saturday, Washington pummeled Portland State 52-6. Bettors are expecting the Spartans and Huskies to go back and forth, scoring at least a field goal on each drive. For this particular bet, either the Spartans or Huskies have to score on three consecutive drives.

This will likely be another high-scoring matchup. In Week 1, the Spartans scored 35 points against Western Michigan and the Huskies put up 45 points over Kent State. A defensive battle is not in the cards for this potential offensive shootout.

Three straight scoring drives by either team -295 at Bovada

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Pick 3: Point total to go over 56.5

For the Huskies, the point total has gone over in five of their last seven home games. And the total has gone over in four of Washington’s past five contests.

However, the total has gone under in four of the Spartans’ previous six road games. This bet is a risk either way. That’s all part of the gambling experience. Not to mention, it’s early in the season. Feel free to make at least one outrageous prediction.

Prior to placing a bet, check out the injury report. The Spartans have three players listed: S Xavier Henderson (questionable), S Darius Snow (out for the season), and WR Terry Lockett Jr. (questionable).

Point total to go over 56.5 at Bovada

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Michigan State Spartans +130 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football
Washington Huskies -150 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
