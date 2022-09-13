Michigan State vs Washington Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

On Saturday, the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans play the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for this NCAA Week 3 matchup are below.

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Predictions and Best Bets

Best College Football Betting Sites

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Pick 1: Michigan State to Cover

Last week, Michigan State shut out Akron 52-0. The Spartans scored 28 points in the third quarter alone. Quarterback Payton Thorne passed for 212 yards and threw two interceptions, but this matchup was still lopsided from start to finish.

The Spartans are 8-0 SU in their last eight contests played in the month of September. Also, Michigan State is 2-11 ATS in the team’s past 13 matchups versus Pac-12 opponents. However, the Spartans are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games.

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Pick 2: Three straight scores by either team

Last Saturday, Washington pummeled Portland State 52-6. Bettors are expecting the Spartans and Huskies to go back and forth, scoring at least a field goal on each drive. For this particular bet, either the Spartans or Huskies have to score on three consecutive drives.

This will likely be another high-scoring matchup. In Week 1, the Spartans scored 35 points against Western Michigan and the Huskies put up 45 points over Kent State. A defensive battle is not in the cards for this potential offensive shootout.

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Pick 3: Point total to go over 56.5

For the Huskies, the point total has gone over in five of their last seven home games. And the total has gone over in four of Washington’s past five contests.

However, the total has gone under in four of the Spartans’ previous six road games. This bet is a risk either way. That’s all part of the gambling experience. Not to mention, it’s early in the season. Feel free to make at least one outrageous prediction.

Prior to placing a bet, check out the injury report. The Spartans have three players listed: S Xavier Henderson (questionable), S Darius Snow (out for the season), and WR Terry Lockett Jr. (questionable).

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies Odds