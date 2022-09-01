Michigan vs Colorado State Betting Picks, Predictions and Odds For Week 1

The college football season is here, and the Michigan Wolverines open up their season looking to return to the College Football Playoff by taking on the Colorado State Rams.

Michigan vs Colorado State Betting Picks

Best College Football Betting Sites

Michigan vs Colorado State Betting Pick Tip 1: Michigan moneyline

This one should be the easiest pick of the week. Michigan returns a large part of their offense that led them to the College Football Playoffs last season, and they are back and looking for a return. Colorado State is entering the season with a new head coach, and it will take time for new head coach Jay Norvell to implement his system.

With the moneyline, Michigan just needs to grab the win which should be an easy enough thing to do. There is always the off chance for an upset, which Michigan knows all too well with Appalachian State pulling off one of the biggest upsets in all of college football against Michigan not too long ago.

But this is a different Michigan team and that isn’t going to happen this week against a Colorado State team that comes in with a lot of youth and a new coach.

Michigan vs Colorado State Betting Pick Tip 2: Michigan -30.5

This one is a little trickier because this is a big spread on the game. The best offensive line in the country, along with a veteran quarterback should give the Wolverines the edge they need to win this one by 31 or more. The defensive unit of Michigan should hold the Rams to very few points as well.

The Michigan offense is bringing back five of their top wide receivers, along with Blake Corum at running back. With the offensive line of Michigan, the Wolverines will dominate the line of scrimmage in this one and that will lead to a bevy of points.

Corum rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Colorado State on the other hand gave up over 160 yards of rushing per game last season. Either way you look at it this one has Michigan running up the score.

Michigan vs Colorado State Betting Pick 2: Over 60.5

If there is a bet that could be a little tough to bet, it could be the over in this game. 60.5 means that either Michigan needs to score a ton of points, or that this one could be closer than the experts think. Michigan can put up points in a hurry, and with the margin of lead they should hold in the second half, it leads to the chance that Colorado State will add some points to hit the over in this one.

Colorado State is a group of five team that isn’t just going to lay down. Even though they are going to have a tough time scoring points, it is still possible for them to score enough points to cover the over.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds