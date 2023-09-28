Week 5 of college football is already upon us. Time flies when you’re having fun, and this Michigan Wolverines team are certainly doing that. They are 4-0 and ranked number two in the country. This week, they travel to Nebraska to take on Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers, whose record stands at 2-2. Here, we take an in-depth look at the game and offer our predictions, picks, and best bets for the Big Ten clash.

Michigan vs. Nebraska State Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Michigan

-17 -110 -850 Over 39 -105 Nebraska

+17 -110 +615 Under 39 -115

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense

Michgan Offense Nebraska Defense 31.8 Points Per Game 18.5 405.2 Yards Per Game 298.0 5.0 Yards Per Rush 1.8 10.2 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.1 0.8 Sacks Per Game 3.5

Nebraska Offense vs. Michigan Defense

Nebraska Offense

Michigan Defense 21.8 Points Per Game 5.8 359.2 Yards Per Game 231.5 5.5 Yards Per Rush 2.8 6.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.2 2.2 Sacks Per Game 2.0

Michigan vs. Nebraska Best Bets & Predictions

This is an absolutely brutal matchup for Nebraska wherever we look. That applies to both sides of the ball. We have no idea where their points are going to come from and not a clue how they are going to stop Michigan Get ready for a long afternoon if you are a Huskers fan.

On offense for Nebraska, who have bounced back from an 0-2 start to sit at 2-2, the gap in talent is obvious everywhere compared to this formidable Michigan D. They are the number one defense in the country, allowing under six points per game to the opposition, and Nebraska really doesn’t have the firepower on offense to trouble them.

All of the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers are outmatched badly in their individual matchups. Much the same can be said for the offensive line, and Heinrich Haarberg at QB is going to be in for a tough day.

On the other side of the ball, Nebraska will be hopeful of stopping the run game, allowing just 1.8 yards per carry on the season so far. However, they have not met this Michigan team, whose offensive line is much bigger and nastier than anything they’ve seen so far this season.

Blake Corum is among the best running backs in the nation, and he will put this defense to the test once and for all, and likely come out on top.

QB JJ McCarthy has been superb so far this year, and his wideouts are also in good spots here. With Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the second time this season, this has huge blowout written all over it. We are taking Michigan -17 at -110 with BetOnline.

