Week 5 of college football is already upon us. Time flies when you’re having fun, and this Michigan Wolverines team are certainly doing that. They are 4-0 and ranked number two in the country. This week, they travel to Nebraska to take on Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers, whose record stands at 2-2. Here, we take an in-depth look at the game and offer our predictions, picks, and best bets for the Big Ten clash.
- 🏈 Event: Michigan Wolverines (2) @ Nebraska Cornhuskers
- 🏟️ Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
- 📅 Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 3:30 PM ET
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🎲 Odds: Michigan -17 -110 / O/U 39
Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Michigan vs. Nebraska State Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Michigan
|-17
|-110
|-850
|Over 39
|-105
|Nebraska
|+17
|-110
|+615
|Under 39
|-115
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense
|Michgan Offense
|Nebraska Defense
|31.8
|Points Per Game
|18.5
|405.2
|Yards Per Game
|298.0
|5.0
|Yards Per Rush
|1.8
|10.2
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|6.1
|0.8
|Sacks Per Game
|3.5
Nebraska Offense vs. Michigan Defense
|Nebraska Offense
|Michigan Defense
|21.8
|Points Per Game
|5.8
|359.2
|Yards Per Game
|231.5
|5.5
|Yards Per Rush
|2.8
|6.0
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|6.2
|2.2
|Sacks Per Game
|2.0
Michigan vs. Nebraska Best Bets & Predictions
This is an absolutely brutal matchup for Nebraska wherever we look. That applies to both sides of the ball. We have no idea where their points are going to come from and not a clue how they are going to stop Michigan Get ready for a long afternoon if you are a Huskers fan.
On offense for Nebraska, who have bounced back from an 0-2 start to sit at 2-2, the gap in talent is obvious everywhere compared to this formidable Michigan D. They are the number one defense in the country, allowing under six points per game to the opposition, and Nebraska really doesn’t have the firepower on offense to trouble them.
All of the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers are outmatched badly in their individual matchups. Much the same can be said for the offensive line, and Heinrich Haarberg at QB is going to be in for a tough day.
On the other side of the ball, Nebraska will be hopeful of stopping the run game, allowing just 1.8 yards per carry on the season so far. However, they have not met this Michigan team, whose offensive line is much bigger and nastier than anything they’ve seen so far this season.
Blake Corum is among the best running backs in the nation, and he will put this defense to the test once and for all, and likely come out on top.
QB JJ McCarthy has been superb so far this year, and his wideouts are also in good spots here. With Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the second time this season, this has huge blowout written all over it. We are taking Michigan -17 at -110 with BetOnline.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.