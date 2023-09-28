College Football Picks

Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction: Expert Picks and Best Bets

David Evans
Week 5 of college football is already upon us. Time flies when you’re having fun, and this Michigan Wolverines team are certainly doing that. They are 4-0 and ranked number two in the country. This week, they travel to Nebraska to take on Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers, whose record stands at 2-2. Here, we take an in-depth look at the game and offer our predictions, picks, and best bets for the Big Ten clash.

  • 🏈 Event: Michigan Wolverines (2) @ Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • 🏟️ Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • 📺 TV: FOX
  • 🎲 Odds: Michigan -17 -110 / O/U 39

Michigan vs. Nebraska State Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
Michigan
 -17 -110 -850 Over 39 -105 Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction: Expert Picks and Best Bets
Nebraska
 +17 -110 +615 Under 39 -115 Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction: Expert Picks and Best Bets

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Michigan Offense vs. Nebraska Defense

Michgan Offense Nebraska Defense
31.8 Points Per Game 18.5
405.2 Yards Per Game 298.0
5.0 Yards Per Rush 1.8
10.2 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.1
0.8 Sacks Per Game 3.5

Nebraska Offense vs. Michigan Defense

Nebraska Offense
 Michigan Defense
21.8 Points Per Game 5.8
359.2 Yards Per Game 231.5
5.5 Yards Per Rush 2.8
6.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.2
2.2 Sacks Per Game 2.0

Michigan vs. Nebraska Best Bets & Predictions

This is an absolutely brutal matchup for Nebraska wherever we look. That applies to both sides of the ball. We have no idea where their points are going to come from and not a clue how they are going to stop Michigan  Get ready for a long afternoon if you are a Huskers fan.

On offense for Nebraska, who have bounced back from an 0-2 start to sit at 2-2, the gap in talent is obvious everywhere compared to this formidable Michigan D. They are the number one defense in the country, allowing under six points per game to the opposition, and Nebraska really doesn’t have the firepower on offense to trouble them.

All of the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers are outmatched badly in their individual matchups. Much the same can be said for the offensive line, and Heinrich Haarberg at QB is going to be in for a tough day.

On the other side of the ball, Nebraska will be hopeful of stopping the run game, allowing just 1.8 yards per carry on the season so far. However, they have not met this Michigan team, whose offensive line is much bigger and nastier than anything they’ve seen so far this season.

Blake Corum is among the best running backs in the nation, and he will put this defense to the test once and for all, and likely come out on top.

QB JJ McCarthy has been superb so far this year, and his wideouts are also in good spots here. With Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the second time this season, this has huge blowout written all over it. We are taking Michigan -17 at -110 with BetOnline.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
