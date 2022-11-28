NCAAF

Michigan Win Over Ohio State was Most Watched Regular Season College Football Game Ever on FOX

David Evans
It was billed as one of the most of the biggest regular season games of all time and the clash between Michigan and Ohio State certainly drew in the audience to live up to its hype. Over 17 million viewers watched the Big Ten regular season finale on FOX on Saturday. This made it the most watched regular season NCAAF game of all time on their network. It was also the most watched regular season game on any network since 2011. The Wolverines were eventually victorious over the Buckeyes, winning the game 45-23, almost guaranteeing their College Football Playoff spot.

Most watched regular season college football game of all time on FOX

Michigan’s thumping win over Ohio State on Saturday drew over 17 million viewers on FOX making it the network’s most watched regular season NCAA football game of all time. At its peak, the Big Ten season finale drew around 19.6 million viewers.

With Michigan ranked third in the country, and the Buckeyes at two, it was always going to draw eyeballs. FOX executives will likely be thrilled that it did not disappoint. Viewership for the game was up over three percent from last season’s matchup between the two. According to FOX Sports PR, it was the most watched regular season game on any network since 2011 when LSU went to Alabama in a 1 v 2 game.

Michigan heading to Big Ten Championship Game

Despite missing arguably their best player, running back Blake Corum, the Michigan Wolverines still emerged victorious. With the win, Michigan almost guaranteed themselves a spot in the CFP, while Ohio State’s bid for a National Championship seems to be over. Along with that, Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud’s Heisman Trophy campaign is likely done too. Stroud had a solid game individually, but USC QB Caleb Williams is now massive odds on favorite for the award.

Up next for Michigan is a trip to the Big Ten Championship. They will face-off against Purdue on Saturday.

NCAAF News
