Mikaela Shiffrin records 100th World Cup gold medal in alpine skiing

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin of Vail, Colorado accomplished a sports milestone on Sunday. In winning the gold medal in a women’s World Cup slalom event in Sestriere, Italy, she recorded her 100th World Cup victory. Of Shiffrin’s 100 World Cup wins, 63 have come in slalom, 22 have come in giant slalom, four have come in downhill, one had come in alpine combined, two have come in parallel slalom, three have been in a city event (like parallel slalom where only 16 skiers compete) and five in super giant slalom.

Inside look at the 100th win

Shiffrin won the gold medal with a time of 1:50.33. Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia won the silver medal with a time of 1:50.94. Fellow American Paula Moltzan of the United States won the bronze medal with a time of 1:50.97. Shiffrin reached the podium by 0.76 seconds over fourth place finisher Katharina Liensberger of Austria, who finished in fourth place with a time of 1:51.09.

Who has won the second most races?

Shiffrin’s 100 World Cup titles are the most ever in women’s skiing. American Lindsay Vonn of St. Paul, Minnesota is second on the list with 82. Vonn is the all-time leader ever in women’s downhills won (43), and women’s super giant slalom events won (28). Shiffrin is the all-time leader in women’s slalom titles and women’s giant slalom titles. You could make the argument that Shiffrin is the best women’s technical skier ever, and Vonn is the best women’s speed skier ever.

Shiffrin also ties notable record

Shiffrin has now won 155 World Cup medals as she has also won 27 silver medals and 28 bronze medals. This ties the record for the most World Cup alpine skiing medals all-time (either gender), as Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden has won 155 World Cup medals on the men’s side. Stenmark, who is the all-time leader in men’s giant slalom gold medals (46) and men’s slalom gold medals (40), has won 86 gold medals, 43 silver medals, and 26 bronze medals.

 

 

News Olympics
