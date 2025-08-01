Mikal Bridges, Knicks Agrees to Four-Year Extension

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension. The deal is for $150 million. By agreeing to an extension now, this allows the Knicks future financial flexibility. Especially since Bridges could have earned $156 million or more if he had waited for his current deal to expire.

The Knicks acquired the defensive-minded wing in a blockbuster trade last summer where New York gave up five first-round draft picks. In the lone year with New York, Mikal Bridges has been a terrific fit with his defensive versatitlity and familiarity with former college teammates in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. After a deep playoff run, the Knicks are making sure their defensive anchor is on the team for the foreseeable future.

New York Knicks, Mikal Bridges Reportedly Agree to Four-Year, $150 Million Contract Extension

Mikal Bridges’ Impact

Mikal Bridges has developed into one of the best wing defenders in the Association. His impact goes beyond the stat sheet. Often times, he is called upon to guard the opposition’s best small forward and can also guard other positions. Bridges has terrific switch ability and can fly around the floor wreaking havoc for offenses. Furthermore, he is also a solid three-and-D player and has shown flashes on offense. In his first year with the Knicks, Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists per game, and a field goal percentage of 50.0 percent.

The former Villanova Wildcat also recorded an offensive rating of 117 and a true shooting percentage of 58.5 percent. Moreover, Bridges played in every single game showcasing his durability. He has always been one of the most reliable players in the game and last year proved no different. With all of this in mind, it is clear why the New York Knicks want Mikal Bridges as part of their long-term plans.

New York’s Odds for Next Season

The New York Knicks have a legitimate chance to win the Eastern Conference next season and go the NBA Finals. Per FanDuel, New York currently has odds of +850 to win next year’s NBA Finals as of July 31st, 2025. That is the third best odds behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (+750 odds) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (+230 odds). On paper, the Knicks appear to have all the tools to win a title. They were only a couple wins away from making the Finals this past season. With their core now solidified, one should not be surprised if the Knicks are the Eastern Conference champions next season.