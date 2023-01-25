MLB News and Rumors

Mike Clevenger Facing Investigation of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

Dylan Williams
Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball amid allegations of both domestic violence and child abuse claims. The Athletic first reported the story.

The investigation originates from allegations from the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child. The woman, Olivia Finestead, alleges that Clevinger inflicted physical abuse on his children and the children’s two mothers. Finestead has been in contact with the MLB since this past summer, according to the report.

One incident allegedly occurred during a road trip the San Diego Padres took to Los Angeles. In a hotel room, Clevinger was accused of slapping Finestead and throwing chewing tobacco at their 10-month-old child.

Mike Clevinger made 22 starts last season for the Padres after missing all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. He signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Chicago White Sox in November. However, the White Sox claimed that they did not know about Clevinger’s investigation upon signing him.

Clevinger had spent the first five years of his career with Cleveland.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the White Sox wrote in a statement. “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

 

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
