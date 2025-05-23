Mike Conley Hopeful to Play at Least Two More Seasons

Mike Conley has become one of the most important role players for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The veteran guard is “having a ball,” as the Timberwolves are chasing their first NBA Finals appearance.

“I’m having a ball, bro, honestly,” The one-time All-Star said. “I tell the guys all the time, ‘If you see a day where I’m not smiling and not having a good time and loving being here, tell me to retire. Tell me to go home.’ That is one reason why I’m here. Being around these guys, the atmosphere, the game. The competitive atmosphere every day. “You don’t get this anywhere else in life, especially at my age getting older. You really can’t take it for granted.”

Conley also talked about the wrist injury he suffered last year and the recovery process.

“One of the toughest injuries for me has been the wrist,” Conley said. “I had to be in a cast for like two months last summer. And during that time, I couldn’t shoot a ball, touch a ball. Nothing. That is not like me. Normally in the summertime I’m working and doing everything I can. So going into training camp, I had no strength [in my wrist]. It was weak, [there was] still pain and I was trying to work through some things. “I was hesitant to do stuff and be myself. It’s been a battle all [season]. It’s something I’ve slowly gotten over with. Hopefully, it will be even better next season.”

Mike Conley averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 assists per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 41.0 percent during the regular season. He has certainly become an integral part of this young Minnesota Timberwolves squad.

Mike Conley Has No Immediate Plans of Retiring

Could he be an X-Factor Going Forward in the Western Conference Finals?

Conly is going to be looked upon for his leadership going forward in the Western Conference Finals. In his 18th NBA season, there is little that Mike Conley has not seen. While the Oklahoma City Thunder have youth and athleticism on their side, the Minnesota Timberwolves have grittiness and veteran craftiness in their arsenal. If the team starts to struggle and/or force the flow of the game, look for Conley to be a calming presence and help rally the rest of the squad. The Timberwolves have their work cut out for them being down 2-0 in the series. However, this postseason has proven that one cannot count out Conley and company.