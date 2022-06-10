Mike Francesa Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Radio host Mike Francesa has released his picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Continue reading below to get all of his picks and some analysis for each horse. He has three interesting picks that all have great value.

Let’s take a look at all of Mike Francesa’s Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

Below, we will be going over Mike Francesa’s picks and analysis of each horse.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

The favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes was previously Mo Donegal, but that has changed since the post position draw. Mo Donegal has dropped down the board at the leading horse racing betting sites after drawing post 6. Now, We The People is tied with him to win the Belmont Stakes.

We The People, who has already won a Major Graded event this season, is one of the leading contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt has won three of his four outings, including the Peter Pan Stakes’ last time out.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was run over 1m2f, connections appear to have made a wise decision in increasing the distance to 1m4f, especially given this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. His jockey, Joel Rosario, won the event with Sir Winston in 2014 and again in 2019.

He hasn’t yet raced at Belmont Park, but there’s no reason to think he won’t be able to produce. With the longer distance likely to be the key to his chances, he stands a solid chance of upsetting others with slightly better odds.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

After finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby, this Todd Pletcher-trained horse has been popular in the betting ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes for several weeks. This three-year-old hasn’t been seen since skipping the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will arrive at Belmont Park fresher than others.

With the Kentucky Derby being run over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes being contested over 1m4f, it’s easy to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite, implying that the extra two furlongs will eke out more improvement.