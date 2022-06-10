Mike Francesa Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 in Hawaii

Radio host Mike Francesa has released his picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Continue reading below to get all of his picks and some analysis for each horse. He has three interesting picks that all have great value.

Let’s take a look at all of Mike Francesa’s Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022
Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000
Claim Now
$2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Claim Now
$500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500
Claim Now
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750
Claim Now

RELATED: The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Mike Francesa Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Mike Francesa Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Below, we will be going over Mike Francesa’s picks and analysis of each horse.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

The favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes was previously Mo Donegal, but that has changed since the post position draw. Mo Donegal has dropped down the board at the leading horse racing betting sites after drawing post 6. Now, We The People is tied with him to win the Belmont Stakes.

We The People, who has already won a Major Graded event this season, is one of the leading contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt has won three of his four outings, including the Peter Pan Stakes’ last time out.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was run over 1m2f, connections appear to have made a wise decision in increasing the distance to 1m4f, especially given this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. His jockey, Joel Rosario, won the event with Sir Winston in 2014 and again in 2019.

He hasn’t yet raced at Belmont Park, but there’s no reason to think he won’t be able to produce. With the longer distance likely to be the key to his chances, he stands a solid chance of upsetting others with slightly better odds.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

After finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby, this Todd Pletcher-trained horse has been popular in the betting ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes for several weeks. This three-year-old hasn’t been seen since skipping the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will arrive at Belmont Park fresher than others.

With the Kentucky Derby being run over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes being contested over 1m4f, it’s easy to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite, implying that the extra two furlongs will eke out more improvement.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline
Topics  
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To

Betting Guides
Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds, Predictions, and Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Expert Horse Racing Picks

Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 8 2022
how to bet on Belmont 2022 in Nebraska
Brad Thomas Belmont Picks 2022 | Expert Belmont Stakes Picks
Jon Conahan  •  6s
Horse Racing
Jeff Siegel Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 Jeff Siegel Belmont Picks
Jeff Siegel Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Jeff Siegel Belmont Picks
James Foglio  •  37min
UFC
UFC 275 Fighter Pay: Glover Teixeira to Earn Over $157k in Base Salary on Saturday
UFC 275 Fighter Pay: Glover Teixeira to Earn Over $157k in Base Salary on Saturday
Alex Mac  •  2h
Kevin Cox Belmont
Kevin Cox Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Expert Belmont Picks by Kevin Cox
Jon Conahan  •  3h
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  3h
MLB
Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  3h
More News