Mike Francesa Picks on Rich Strike for not running at Preakness 2022

Mike Francesa is one of the top American sports radio talk-show hosts. His program with Chris Russo titled Mike and the Mad Dog lasted from 1989 to 2008 on the WFAN in New York City. Francesa returned to radio for two more years before retiring in 2020. You may not agree with everything Francesa says, but he is one of the most successful sports radio talk show hosts on the American airwaves.

Horse Racing

One sport Francesa is very passionate about is horse racing, and especially the Triple Crown. Prior to the Preakness in Pimlico, he blasted those in charge of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike for deciding to pull out of the second stage of the Triple Crown to focus on the Belmont.

According to James Kratch of Elite Sports New York, he stated, “What went on here in this decision-making with the Derby winner is dead wrong…If the Derby winner was injured or sick, there’s nothing to discuss. You do what’s right for the horse…But the idea that you adhere to a training regimen is just wrong-headed on so many levels.

One of the most coveted crowns in all of sports, the Triple Crown. You know how hard it is, and how unusual it is to train horses this way? This is how it was done in the past, it is still done this way because to change it would just ruin the history of the Triple Crown and what it brings to racing.

So you try to win at three different tracks, at three different distances, over five weeks. To win at the Derby, come back two weeks later in the Preakness, and then if you win both to come back and take the test of a champion three weeks later. And try to see if your horse can live up to the greats of the game. And bring that glory to the game.

But when you shock the world with a horse that had only won a maiden 30 claimer, and was fortunate to even be in that race. When you shock the world, and to your credit do a great job, trainer, jockey, and win the race at 80-1, and then abdicate the challenge, all you have is mud everywhere. All you’ve done is splashed the entire sport, and yourselves, in dirt. And taken away that little bit that racing carves out for itself nationally, and destroyed it.

You owe racing more than that. You owe the sport and the game more than that. Like I said, if your horse is injured, so be it. If your horse is sick, so be it. But do just pass and say, ‘We’ll get ready for the Belmont.’ That’s not part of the deal.

I understand you went into a Derby without much of a chance. You weren’t even in the race until Friday, you got in the race and then shocked the world. Kudos to everyone involved, to all the connections. But then to not handle it like anyone — anyone — who cares about the game would shows that, you know what? You just weren’t worthy of the honor. I’m sorry.

I haven’t mentioned the horse’s name, except to call him the Derby winner. And I won’t on this podcast. That’s how sickened I am by their decision. Racing needs better than that.

I would have crawled to the Preakness. I would have done anything I could do to get my horse to the Preakness. Because that’s the dream. You love the competition. You love the idea of trying to do what is almost impossible to do.

To run away from it, to run away from that challenge, just means more problems for a game that unfortunately has more problems that it can deal with right now. We don’t need to have the Triple Crown beaten up any more than it has been beaten up in the past few years.”

To bet on the Belmont and to see the odds of the third race of the Triple Crown, you can go to mybookie.ag.