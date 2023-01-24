Mike Kafka Having Second Interview For Texans Head Coach Vacancy

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is having a second interview for the vacant Houston Texans head coach role, after impressing on the first.
After his first interview was held remotely, there’s been a second one arranged and it’ll be an in-person one.
The Texans will be interviewing Giants OC Mike Kafka for a second time for their head coaching opening, per source.
Kafka has interviewed for 3 of 5 head coaching vacancies after helping the Giants turn their offense around this season.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2023
Kafka has been a wanted man this past fortnight, and has had interviews with a couple of teams including the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers.
The Giants offense was nowhere to be seen at the weekend in their 38-7 collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the 2022 season was certainly a success overall. New York were the league’s fourth-ranked run game and quarterback Daniel Jones had his best NFL season.
Kafka helped them significantly improve in almost every major offensive statistical category, all in his first year on the coaching staff.
Unfortunately for the Giants, they could be preparing to lose both Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale this offseason both to head coaching jobs. Martindale also took an interviewing with the Colts f0r their head coaching vacancy, similarly to Kafka.
Content You May Like
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on NFL games.
- NFL Betting Apps – List of top rated NFL betting apps.
- NFL Live Betting – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks.
- Best NFL Odds – Bet with the best NFL odds and lines.
- NFL Picks – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks and predictions.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.