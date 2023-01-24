Mike Kafka Having Second Interview For Texans Head Coach Vacancy

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is having a second interview for the vacant Houston Texans head coach role, after impressing on the first.

After his first interview was held remotely, there’s been a second one arranged and it’ll be an in-person one.

The Texans will be interviewing Giants OC Mike Kafka for a second time for their head coaching opening, per source. Kafka has interviewed for 3 of 5 head coaching vacancies after helping the Giants turn their offense around this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2023

Kafka has been a wanted man this past fortnight, and has had interviews with a couple of teams including the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants offense was nowhere to be seen at the weekend in their 38-7 collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the 2022 season was certainly a success overall. New York were the league’s fourth-ranked run game and quarterback Daniel Jones had his best NFL season.

Kafka helped them significantly improve in almost every major offensive statistical category, all in his first year on the coaching staff.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they could be preparing to lose both Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale this offseason both to head coaching jobs. Martindale also took an interviewing with the Colts f0r their head coaching vacancy, similarly to Kafka.

Content You May Like