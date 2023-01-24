NFL News and Rumors

Mike Kafka Having Second Interview For Texans Head Coach Vacancy

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Kafka Texans 2.0
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is having a second interview for the vacant Houston Texans head coach role, after impressing on the first. 

After his first interview was held remotely, there’s been a second one arranged and it’ll be an in-person one.

Kafka has been a wanted man this past fortnight, and has had interviews with a couple of teams including the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants offense was nowhere to be seen at the weekend in their 38-7 collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the 2022 season was certainly a success overall. New York were the league’s fourth-ranked run game and quarterback Daniel Jones had his best NFL season.

Kafka helped them significantly improve in almost every major offensive statistical category, all in his first year on the coaching staff.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they could be preparing to lose both Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale this offseason both to head coaching jobs. Martindale also took an interviewing with the Colts f0r their head coaching vacancy, similarly to Kafka.

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bill O Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O’Brien As New Offensive Coordinator

Author image Kyle Curran  •  27min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Conference Championships
2023 NFL Conference Championships Schedule, Kick-Off Times, Weather And More
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Bezos Washington Commanders Football (1)
Jeff Bezos Set To Sell Washington Post In Favor Of Buying The Washington Commanders
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Top-10 Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Top-10 Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Sean Payton Next Team Odds: Could Payton Be Headed to Dallas?
Sean Payton Next Team Odds: Could Payton Be Headed to Dallas?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Is Michael Thomas Done in New Orleans?
Is Michael Thomas Done in New Orleans?
Author image Dylan Williams  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
joe burrow zac taylor
Bengals HC Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow Throw Shade at NFL Head Office
Author image David Evans  •  14h
More News
Arrow to top