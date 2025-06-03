NFL News and Rumors

Mike Macdonald Ends QB Drama In Seattle, Sam Darnold Will Start

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sam Darnold throws the ball.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald believes in Sam Darnold. During a recent interview, Macdonald came out strong and supported Darnold when asked about the team’s future at quarterback.

Mike Macdonald Backs Sam Darnold

There is no quarterback controversy in Seattle.

While speaking with Seattle Sports 710-AM, the hosts asked Macdonald if anything could happen, besides an injury, that would lead to a quarterback other than Darnold starting the season.

Macdonald smirked and immediately shot the question down.

“No, you guys are crazy,” Macdonald said. “I respect that you’ve got to ask it, but it’s just a crazy question. It’s just not going to happen. Sam’s our starting quarterback. We love him. He’s doing a tremendous job.”

The question comes after a shaky start for Darnold at Seahawks OTAs. Darnold reportedly threw two red-zone interceptions in three plays.

Despite the mistakes, nothing has changed Macdonald’s mind about Darnold being the team’s starter. The second-year head coach playfully took a shot at the media for trying to drum up controversy this early in the preseason.

“I think it’s funny that the media is out there for the first day and all of a sudden they know exactly how good we’re going to be, how good all the players are, and all the tempos,” Macdonald said. “We haven’t even put on pads yet. We haven’t made one tackle. And it turns out a practice, it’s a great way to build culture by letting guys know that they can’t make mistakes. That’s exactly what we’re shooting for. So go out to practice, be tight, make sure you don’t make a mistake because god forbid you’re the worst player of all time because you made one bad throw or one bad decision.”

Seattle Has Big Expectations For Sam Darnold

After three years of Geno Smith under center, Seattle made a change at quarterback.

In March, the Seahawks traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. Seattle then signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract.

The contract is essentially a one-year deal, as Seattle can get out of it after this season.

However, the Seahawks are hoping the 27-year-old Darnold sticks around in Seattle for a few years. Darnold is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Darnold threw for career highs in yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35) as he led Minnesota to the postseason with a 14-3 record.

Seattle’s backup quarterbacks include rookie Jalen Milroe and veteran Drew Lock.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Sam Darnold throws the ball.

Mike Macdonald Ends QB Drama In Seattle, Sam Darnold Will Start

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith runs the ball.
Despite Trade Chatter, Jonnu Smith ‘Definitely’ Wants To Stay With Miami Dolphins
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow runs on the field.
What Should The Detroit Lions Do After Frank Ragnow’s Retirement?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 2 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Saquon Barkley leaps on the cover of Madden NFL 26.
Saquon Barkley Jumps His Way Onto Madden NFL 26 cover
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 2 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Scott Hanson on the red carpet.
NFL Fans Rejoice: Scott Hanson Will Return For RedZone
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff stands on the field.
Bryce Huff Heads West: 49ers Finalizing Trade For Eagles DE
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Etienne trade rumours
Travis Etienne Missing From OTA’s, Trade Rumours Ramp Up Amid Stacked Jaguars Backs Roster
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 30 2025
More News
Arrow to top