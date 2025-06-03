Mike Macdonald Ends QB Drama In Seattle, Sam Darnold Will Start

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald believes in Sam Darnold. During a recent interview, Macdonald came out strong and supported Darnold when asked about the team’s future at quarterback.

Mike Macdonald Backs Sam Darnold

There is no quarterback controversy in Seattle.

While speaking with Seattle Sports 710-AM, the hosts asked Macdonald if anything could happen, besides an injury, that would lead to a quarterback other than Darnold starting the season.

Macdonald smirked and immediately shot the question down.

“No, you guys are crazy,” Macdonald said. “I respect that you’ve got to ask it, but it’s just a crazy question. It’s just not going to happen. Sam’s our starting quarterback. We love him. He’s doing a tremendous job.”

The question comes after a shaky start for Darnold at Seahawks OTAs. Darnold reportedly threw two red-zone interceptions in three plays.

Despite the mistakes, nothing has changed Macdonald’s mind about Darnold being the team’s starter. The second-year head coach playfully took a shot at the media for trying to drum up controversy this early in the preseason.

“I think it’s funny that the media is out there for the first day and all of a sudden they know exactly how good we’re going to be, how good all the players are, and all the tempos,” Macdonald said. “We haven’t even put on pads yet. We haven’t made one tackle. And it turns out a practice, it’s a great way to build culture by letting guys know that they can’t make mistakes. That’s exactly what we’re shooting for. So go out to practice, be tight, make sure you don’t make a mistake because god forbid you’re the worst player of all time because you made one bad throw or one bad decision.”

Seattle Has Big Expectations For Sam Darnold

#Seahawks QBs OTA 4: 1. Sam Darnold: 2 INTs in 3 red-zone plays: Julian Love jumped Cooper Kupp hook; Josh Jobe beat JSN out rte 2. Drew Lock: TDs consecutive plays to Cody White (Lock pump-arm celly), to Elijah Arroyo at goal line 3. Jalen Milroe: overthrow + PBU by JT Woods pic.twitter.com/YFRkA4VSyZ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 2, 2025

After three years of Geno Smith under center, Seattle made a change at quarterback.

In March, the Seahawks traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. Seattle then signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract.

The contract is essentially a one-year deal, as Seattle can get out of it after this season.

However, the Seahawks are hoping the 27-year-old Darnold sticks around in Seattle for a few years. Darnold is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Darnold threw for career highs in yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35) as he led Minnesota to the postseason with a 14-3 record.

Seattle’s backup quarterbacks include rookie Jalen Milroe and veteran Drew Lock.