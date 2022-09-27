News

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys backup Qb Cooper Rush: ‘Doesn’t get rattled’

Olly Taliku
Cooper Rush
Cooper Rush has been the Dallas Cowboys Quarterback since star man Dak Prescott picked up an injury in the opening week, with Rush remaining unbeaten this season so far when starting.

The Dallas Cowboy’s have been led to two consecutive victories by backup quarterback Cooper Rush following this week’s 23-26 victory over the New York Giants.

Cowboy’s head coach Mike McCarthy was full of praise for his interim starting QB following Tuesday’s win over the Giants.

“Well, he doesn’t get rattled…He’s the same, every day. So consistent. But yeah, he’s playing good football right now. I’m glad to recognize him for it. He’s giving us the boost to just keep playing on offense.”

Cooper Rush

Rush joins only Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett on an elite list of Cowboys starting QBs to win their first three career starts. Rush has seemed to stay calm under the pressure of being Prescott’s replacement so far, and spoke after the game about his opportunity to start.

“Yeah, that’s the job. You’ve got to come in and you’ve got to play well every week. That’s how this league works at every position. Week-in and week-out you’ve got to show up and you know we were able to build some momentum last week and it carried into this week, and we just don’t hurt ourselves and keep staying on track and making plays, I think we’ll do alright.”

The 28-year old remains 3-0 in his career so far, and will look to improve to 4-0 as the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders in week 4 mcatchup.

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
