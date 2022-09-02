News

Mike McDaniel speaks about Dolphins QB situation

Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
The Miami Dolphins decided to keep Skylar Thompson on their roster and it certainly makes sense why they did so. The youngster had an incredible preseason and letting him go would just not be a smart idea from Miami’s perspective. Despite the fact that they likely want to make Tua feel confident in having that starting quarterback position, the Dolphins still need guys that are serviceable in terms of backups and that’s exactly what they have with Thompson.

Mike McDaniel Big on Skylar Thompson

Mike McDaniel had the following to say about Skylar Thompson, according to PFT:

“Yeah,” McDaniel said. “He played very well. Again, another guy that comes in, he just works every day, won over his teammates through his work ethic, and he went out and balled. Another one where we got calls again, people asking what we were going to do and they’re all saying, ‘You know, you guys would be stupid to let him go.’ And there was no thought about us doing that. We’re not in the business of being stupid.”

“I haven’t heard of a good football team that their problem was they had too many good quarterbacks,” McDaniel said. “They touch the ball every play. So it’s not about — you can go [through] a lot of draft classes over a long period of time, and if you’re holding your breath for a player out of the seventh round to play like he did in the preseason, you’re going to pass out. . . . [Y]ou don’t just scoff and look the other way when you have a player playing well at that position. Those are things that if you let those slip through your fingers, you’ll end up regretting that forever.”

This Is Miami’s Year

If Miami isn’t the team that they’re hoping to be this season, is likely going to be the last year that we see Tua in a Dolphins uniform. There’s no excuse for Miami to not be a good team this season as they went out and made many impressive moves during the offseason.

Topics  
Dolphins News NFL News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
