Boxing News and Rumors

Mike Perry Signs Multi-Fight Deal With BKFC

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
mike perry broken nose

Mike Perry, a former UFC welterweight, has signed a new multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Perry joined the promotion shortly after his final fight in the UFC in April 2021 and has since gone 3-0 in BKFC. The announcement of his re-signing was made by David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, who expressed his excitement about Perry’s return to the squared circle

Perry’s journey in BKFC

Perry’s first fight in BKFC was against former UFC fighter Julian Lane, which he won by unanimous decision. He then went on to defeat former kickboxing champion and Bellator fighter Michael Page in his second fight by a majority decision. In his most recent outing at BKFC 41, Perry stopped former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the second round by TKO due to injury. After the fight, he had an impromptu faceoff with MMA superstar Conor McGregor

Perry’s impact on BKFC

David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, has stated that Perry’s presence in the promotion has truly galvanized the company. He also mentioned that he had been contacted every day by fans and the media inquiring about when Perry was fighting next. Perry’s signing is expected to generate a lot of buzz and excitement among fans of the sport.

Perry’s future in BKFC

With Perry’s new multi-fight deal, BKFC can now finalize plans for his highly anticipated return to the squared circle. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who Perry’s next opponent will be and how he will fare in his upcoming fights. Perry has proven to be a formidable opponent in BKFC, and his fighting style is well-suited for the sport.

Topics  
BKFC Boxing News and Rumors MMA
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Anthony Joshua bet
How to Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  12h
Boxing News and Rumors
Anthony Joshua bet
How to Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius in Washington | WA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  12h
Boxing News and Rumors
Anthony Joshua bet
How to Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius in Vermont | VT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  12h
Boxing News and Rumors
Anthony Joshua bet
How to Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  12h
More News
Arrow to top