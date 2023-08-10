Mike Perry Signs Multi-Fight Deal With BKFC

Mike Perry, a former UFC welterweight, has signed a new multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Mike Perry is staying with BKFC and has signed a new, multi-fight deal with the company, a promotion official tells me. Perry rides a four-fight winning streak including an April win over Luke Rockhold. pic.twitter.com/CJSHqSeiRY — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 9, 2023

Perry joined the promotion shortly after his final fight in the UFC in April 2021 and has since gone 3-0 in BKFC. The announcement of his re-signing was made by David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, who expressed his excitement about Perry’s return to the squared circle

Perry’s journey in BKFC

Perry’s first fight in BKFC was against former UFC fighter Julian Lane, which he won by unanimous decision. He then went on to defeat former kickboxing champion and Bellator fighter Michael Page in his second fight by a majority decision. In his most recent outing at BKFC 41, Perry stopped former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the second round by TKO due to injury. After the fight, he had an impromptu faceoff with MMA superstar Conor McGregor

Perry’s impact on BKFC

David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, has stated that Perry’s presence in the promotion has truly galvanized the company. He also mentioned that he had been contacted every day by fans and the media inquiring about when Perry was fighting next. Perry’s signing is expected to generate a lot of buzz and excitement among fans of the sport.

Perry’s future in BKFC

With Perry’s new multi-fight deal, BKFC can now finalize plans for his highly anticipated return to the squared circle. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who Perry’s next opponent will be and how he will fare in his upcoming fights. Perry has proven to be a formidable opponent in BKFC, and his fighting style is well-suited for the sport.