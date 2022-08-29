Mike Tomlin speaks on Steelers QB1 this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have an interesting decision to make about their QB1 this season. Reports have come out that Mitch Trubisky is going to win the job, but others suggest that Kenny Pickett might be the starter.

According to NFL.com, Tomlin had the following to say:

“A lot of positive things to build upon,” said Tomlin. “It was good to get Mitch a two-minute drive. He hadn’t had that exposure, and we had talked about that earlier in the week, and it was good to get the execution there. “I would have liked it to have been more challenging from a timeout perspective, but we got what we were looking for.”

Steelers Are Still Unsure About QB1

When asked if a decision had been made, Tomlin had the following to say according to the Steelers’ official website:

“I might, but you’re not going to have that today,” said Tomlin. “Like I told you guys the other week, we’re not going to make knee-jerk reactions and statements following a performance. We’ll go through our proper, professional procedure. We’ll evaluate the game. We’ll meet with our front office people. We’ll have discussions. We’ll talk internally. We’ll talk external possibilities. “We’ll go through our normal procedure this time of year, and we’ll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you.”

Other Steelers Also Impressing

Mike Tomlin has been impressed with what some of the other Steelers have done throughout the preseason and the following to say to the Steelers’ official website: