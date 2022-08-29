News

Mike Tomlin speaks on Steelers QB1 this season

Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have an interesting decision to make about their QB1 this season. Reports have come out that Mitch Trubisky is going to win the job, but others suggest that Kenny Pickett might be the starter.

According to NFL.com, Tomlin had the following to say:

“A lot of positive things to build upon,” said Tomlin. “It was good to get Mitch a two-minute drive. He hadn’t had that exposure, and we had talked about that earlier in the week, and it was good to get the execution there.

“I would have liked it to have been more challenging from a timeout perspective, but we got what we were looking for.”

Steelers Are Still Unsure About QB1

When asked if a decision had been made, Tomlin had the following to say according to the Steelers’ official website:

“I might, but you’re not going to have that today,” said Tomlin. “Like I told you guys the other week, we’re not going to make knee-jerk reactions and statements following a performance. We’ll go through our proper, professional procedure. We’ll evaluate the game. We’ll meet with our front office people. We’ll have discussions. We’ll talk internally. We’ll talk external possibilities.

“We’ll go through our normal procedure this time of year, and we’ll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you.”

Other Steelers Also Impressing

Mike Tomlin has been impressed with what some of the other Steelers have done throughout the preseason and the following to say to the Steelers’ official website:

“I feel good about the group,” said Tomlin. “I just appreciate the competitive spirit that all the guys gave us. And they played to their strengths. Big guys making big guy plays. Miles Boykin, Cody White making possession down plays at the sticks and things of that nature, the skedaddlers running around the perimeter.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
