The youngest world heavyweight champion in boxing history and one of the most famous boxers of all time, Mike Tyson, has released some impressive footage on the pads with trainer, Rafael Cordeiro. The 56-year-old still has insane power and speed and looks pretty good.

Already claimed the various boxing betting offers? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out all of the latest fight odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks. Additionally, don’t miss out on any of our expert’s boxing picks or best offshore betting sites.

Mike Tyson Winds Back The Clock With Ferocious Boxing Training Footage

Despite hanging up his gloves in 2005, Mike Tyson clearly still loves boxing. ‘Iron Mike’ looks to get a thrill from putting those gloves on, moving about the ring and smashing the pads.

Just a matter of weeks after being pictured in a wheelchair in Miami Airport, Tyson released some ferocious footage of him on the pads. The former heavyweight champion of the world posted the video to Instagram, with the caption ‘roll with the punches’.

He posted this clip on the pads with his boxing trainer, Rafael Cordeiro:

Tyson still got it 🥊 pic.twitter.com/UlvkEDEAtP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 4, 2022

The video shows Tyson ducking and weaving, whilst throwing heavy leather at the pads of his coach. It is clear to see that Mike Tyson is still as spiteful and aggressive in the ring as he was 30 years ago. Of course, Tyson did have a boxing exhibition in November 202 against fellow boxing legend – Roy Jones Jr. ‘Iron Mike’ and Jones Jr shared eight rounds of action in an exhibition that did over 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.

The video that Mike Tyson has posted to his 19.4 million Instagram followers has received almost 20,000 comments as well as over one million likes. It is clear to see Tyson is still a huge draw, and his entertaining video on the mitts really excite boxing fans.

There had been worry amongst fans that Tyson’s health was on the decline, having recently been pictured being wheeled through Miami Airport in a wheelchair a matter of weeks ago. Tyson confirmed that he has been suffering from a ‘sciatica flare-up’ in his back, which has been a problem since his boxing days.

Fans couldn’t help but speculate whether Tyson is training again for a comeback exhibition fight. Whether he is or isn’t, his trainer Rafael Cordeiro, has claimed that Tyson still has the speed, power and intensity of a 21-year-old.

“As soon as we started training I said ‘My Lord’. I didn’t know what to expect from a guy who hasn’t hit mitts for – I think – almost ten years.

“I didn’t expect to see what I saw – I saw a guy with the same speed, the same power as a guy who is 21, 22-years-old. You would have to be a good guy to spar with Mike, because if you don’t prepare, he is going to drop you for sure – 100%. The power is different level.”

Who knows, we may just see him back in the boxing ring again in 2023 in yet another exhibition…